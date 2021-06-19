A Few Good Men mentors young men and teaches them that their choices define their success

It’s not surprising that a veteran of the Marine Corps is looking for a few good men, but for Shadrach Martin at Statesville High School, it’s about providing a father figure for some of the young men of the high school.
“For the population of students that I serve here, I think it is important because they didn’t always have a consistent male figure that looks like them, that’s why I initially started it,” Martin said. “That’s why I initially started it, but different young men want to be a part, so it’s more about having that consistent male figure that can take a second and listen.”
The A Few Good Men club for young men at Statesville High School aims to give young students some direction, especially if they don’t have a father figure at home. Martin said he started the club in 2018 with a focus on at-risk minority males, but is open to anyone.
The Exceptional Children teacher at SHS said he wanted the students, if they chose, to have a positive male influence in their lives. He said it grew from seven members to 57 toward the end of the recent school year. Some of A Few Good Men’s efforts start with Martin at the school as a mentor, but he said he tries to support them outside of the school as well. Whether it is keeping on top of their grades, attending sporting events, taking them on college visits, or anything else, Martin does his best to help fill that void that might be there in the young men’s lives.
“Mr. Martin, through his compassion for the young men at SHS, has worked to create not only a positive influence in their lives but created a fellowship that can be drawn on for the rest of their lives,” SHS principal Chad Parker said. “Mr. Martin is a constant in these young men’s lives and by his example, has provided a blueprint as these young men transition into men. A Few Good Men has become involved in our community and is working to shape the future narrative and trajectory of our graduates.”
The hope is that the young men will see that the decisions they make on their own have the most influence on them reaching their goals in life.
“It’s not about where they are now as much as it is the choices they make,” Martin said. “I can’t be more invested than you are yourself, then you won’t want it. I will help you and show you, but at the end of the day, then if you won’t want to be at that college, you’re going to drop out when you get a break. But I fully support them throughout.”
College isn’t for everyone, he said, which is why he tries to show them other ways they can find their footing in life without extending their formal education. He said the goal is to get them into a position where their options aren’t limited, and that’s done by showing them the opportunities they have.
But whether it’s college or a career as they graduate from high school, Martin wants them to see that their choices will decide how their life turns out.
“Where you are now doesn’t dictate your future,” Martin said.
Excited to join
Getting young men to join the club hasn’t been a problem for Martin. In the case of rising senior Amontae White, his mother Beth Dulin said he came home with the paperwork and was eager to join. White was one of the young men who was looking for leadership from someone who looked like him.
“He tells us everything about life, keeps it real with us, doesn’t sugarcoat nothing,” White said.
He said that the club helped him realize that the choices he makes control his future, not the situations he may be in now. “Nothing matters but what you want to do (with your life), it’s not about the other people, but what you choose to do with your life.”
Dulin said the benefits were quickly apparent.
“He’s gotten the gist of how life is going to be. His behavior is a little bit better than what it was. The way that he presents himself and the way that he talks with people is a lot better, just more polite, more sociable,” Dulin said.
Dulin had nothing but praise for Martin and the club.
“He’s going to stand behind those kids, right or wrong, and let them know he’s there for them,” Dobbins said. “Where a lot of guys don’t have that father figure for them, he’s right there.”
Jahiem Simpson, who graduated from SHS, echoed Martin’s comments about investing in yourself and how the club fosters students looking to build their own brighter future.
“Really is, you know, the benefits and the opportunity to just be a better person and be a better man, finding our goals and just to be a better person,” Simpson said.
Simpson said that for him and some of the other young men in the group, it’s about knowing you have that additional support both in and outside of school. And while Martin leads the group, the other men involved with the club can be a voice of reason in their lives when they need it.
“They’ve got somebody that they can look for it to that. They know there’s going to be there when somebody else isn’t there for them. That’s the reason why I joined because Shad was there for me through a bunch of tough times. And I know a bunch of these young men can go to Shad, talk about stuff and they can open up to him and trust him,” Simpson said. “All the other mentors that’s in the club also, it’s people you can trust.”
Dressing the part
Perhaps the one day a month with the young men suit up is what is a more visual representation of Martin’s goal of helping form young, mature professionals ready for the adult world. He said if needed, he helps them with the slacks, shirts and ties. Even if it takes more time to get something their size, a polo will do.
But it isn’t just about looking the part either. Martin said before the pandemic, the students would volunteer at nursing homes, do yard work, or other community service activities. The young men would also visit middle schools, something that, Martin said, has those students excited to join the club when they get to high school. He also said it helps form a bond between the younger and older boys that can continue as they get older.
While Martin does get support from the school and the community, he said he uses some of the pay he receives as a veteran to help pay for all of what A Few Good Men do. Sometimes it’s a donation of 20 ties, like John Childress did for the club, but Martin said he doesn’t ask anyone for donations. He said he does what he can with the resources he does have.
It’s not about the cost, anyway, Martin said.
“I’m investing into the community, in the young men that we’re placing back into our community. Giving them motivation instead of thinking they have to keep up the ideals they’ve grown up around,” Martin said.
The light going off
And while Martin and others are proud of where they’re from, they also know the difficulties one’s neighborhood and one’s home can create. But at the same time, seeing someone like Martin, a successful Black man who grew up in Statesville, is an example of how the choices one makes is what ultimately leads to the outcomes in their lives.
“I’m a tangible example of someone from the community they came from, to see the positive impact on others,” Martin said. “And while I’m invested in them, I’m not solely invested in them, I’m investing in the community too. A Few Good Men is putting positive young men that are respectful hard workers back into the community to work.”
Those hard workers are what Martin said people are looking for and that he fields calls from members of the community looking for recent graduates that can fill the roles they’re looking for in their businesses.
For Martin, it’s all worth it when the realization goes off in the young men’s heads and they realize they have control over their lives, despite any circumstances.
“When I see them make that choice, and the light finally goes off ‘I can finally do something,’ there’s not pay you can get as an educator that will fulfill that need right there, to see a student see their potential and recognize they can do something.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL