A Few Good Men mentors young men and teaches them that their choices define their success

“Mr. Martin, through his compassion for the young men at SHS, has worked to create not only a positive influence in their lives but created a fellowship that can be drawn on for the rest of their lives,” SHS principal Chad Parker said. “Mr. Martin is a constant in these young men’s lives and by his example, has provided a blueprint as these young men transition into men. A Few Good Men has become involved in our community and is working to shape the future narrative and trajectory of our graduates.”

The hope is that the young men will see that the decisions they make on their own have the most influence on them reaching their goals in life.

“It’s not about where they are now as much as it is the choices they make,” Martin said. “I can’t be more invested than you are yourself, then you won’t want it. I will help you and show you, but at the end of the day, then if you won’t want to be at that college, you’re going to drop out when you get a break. But I fully support them throughout.”

College isn’t for everyone, he said, which is why he tries to show them other ways they can find their footing in life without extending their formal education. He said the goal is to get them into a position where their options aren’t limited, and that’s done by showing them the opportunities they have.