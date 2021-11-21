'A dream come true': New Miss Statesville, Outstanding Teen crowned

Hager is pursuing her master’s degree and plans to further her social impact initiative of promoting the importance of music therapy and lobbying to make music therapy a recognized specialty.

She said the scholarship monies she earned as Miss Statesville will help her further her education.

For Cox, her social impact initiative is encouraging the importance of and availability of reading materials through little libraries. She is deciding where she will go to college, and said the monies are ensuring she can pursue those opportunities.

She said the two years as Outstanding Teen helped with her self-confidence as well. “I was shy and unsure,” she said. Now, she said, is bolder and more confident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isabella DiFoire and Emmerson Perry, Carolina Princesses, also bid farewell.

The Carolina Princess program, where Wright first set eyes on becoming Miss Statesville, was established 18 years ago as a mentoring program in which the two princesses shadow Miss Statesville and the Outstanding Teen.