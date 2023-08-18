When sisters Kristen Mayle and Jamie Beecham came up with the idea of A Day of Sass, it was meant to be a one-time thing.

Instead, A Day of Sass, intended to honor their late mother Sheila Braniff on her birthday, grew and now it’s become an almost annual tradition. The almost is because they had to take a couple of years off due to COVID, but it came back last year, and now they will be hosting it again on Oct. 3.

What is A Day of Sass?

The name is again a tribute to Braniff. Sassy was the name she was called by her grandchildren, who thought it fit their energetic, loving grandmother much better than Granny or Nana. The two sisters started Sassy Caps after Braniff died of cancer in 2014. The sisters wanted to honor their mother and give comfort to others going through cancer.

They made fun, bright caps for cancer patients, and that grew into making other gifts that bring comfort, both literally and figuratively. They added Sassy Seatbelt covers to their homemade product list. Mayle explained some cancer patients have a port in their chest to allow for easy administration of medication, but the seat belt may hit the port, causing discomfort. The soft covers give the patient a cushion between the seat belt and the port.

After the success and happiness they felt with Sassy Caps, on what would have been their mother’s 70th birthday, they were looking for another way to give comfort to cancer patients and A Day of Sass was born.

A Day of Sass is a one-day event in which women with a cancer diagnosis are pampered and showered with love. Facials, massages and manicures are the services offered at A Day of Sass, and it also includes a professional photographer who takes family or individual photos. Light refreshments are served and a gift bag is presented to each woman. And one of the best features, Mayle said, is everything is free.

“We aren’t selling anything. There is no money involved. There’s no strings attached. It’s a labor of love,” Mayle said.

And that’s thanks to donations of money, services and products, she said.

“It’s just a great day,” Mayle said.

Some of those donating their services this year include Catering by Tracy, Katherine’s Big Give, BeCause Cosmetics, Willow Branch Flowers and Design, A Linen Affair, Pinkie’s on Main, Beautiful Faces by Melissa, Who’s the Fairest?, Danielle Gallo Photography, Oriental Trading and the Mooresville Costco.

Mayle said she and her sister are humbled by the support they receive for A Day of Sass. “They are good people. They don’t bat an eye at offering to help,” she said.

When their mom was alive, the family did birthdays big. After their mom died, Mayle said that Beecham came up with an idea to continue that tradition of remembering their mom’s birthday in a big way by reaching out to those who were suffering from cancer and going through chemotherapy.

The first Day of Sass was held in Statesville and the next moved to Mooresville. After the two-year hiatus, the event moved to the Fields at Skycrest in Cleveland, and that’s where it will be this year as well, Mayle said.

“Fields at Skycrest is honored to host A Day of Sass. It is humbling to be a part of this special event again. We are thankful for this opportunity to make these amazing ladies and their families feel loved, supported and beautiful during their cancer journey,” Stacey and Todd Abernathy, owners of Fields at Skycrest, said.

The women who are treated to A Day of Sass are chosen via a nomination form that is found on the website, www.sassycaps.org/events.

They just need to receive nominations of women who could benefit from a spa event. Names of ladies can be submitted by family or friends or ladies can nominate themselves by going to sassycaps.org/events. Any woman age 18-100 who is undergoing cancer treatment can be nominated to participate. Names are due by Sept. 8, and the sisters will notify the applicants afterward to inform them of their selection and of time slots. Nominations are not limited to Mooresville and Iredell County; however, each person selected is responsible for their own travel expenses.

Mayle said one woman came to A Day of Sass from eastern North Carolina and others have traveled from Charlotte and surrounding areas to take part.

A Day of Sass is from 3-7 p.m., and those chosen can select a time slot, Mayle said. That’s in order to make sure everyone has the time needed to get the services performed and enjoy the day.

Mayle said the day is designed to be one of hope and celebration.

She said the women who take part have a cancer diagnosis in common but that’s not the dominant theme at A Day of Sass. The bonding is based on a day when their cancer diagnosis is not at the forefront.

She said some of the women are a little reluctant to get a facial, have someone put false eyelashes on them, have eyebrows drawn on or have their nails done, but it always turns out to be a fun and relaxing experience.

Past recipients of A Day of Sass and their family members said that is exactly what the day delivers.

“I had the best day of my journey with Sassy ladies. Not only did it lift my spirit, y’all taught me how to look good, feel great! I still talk about my day there,” said Karen Ladislaw.

Jessica Bunton learned of the event through a flyer one of the sisters had put up in an oncologist’s office. She was taking her aunt for treatment, saw the flyer and nominated her aunt.

“This event really helped make my auntie smile during a very rough time,” she said.

Mayle said that is the reason she and her sister organized A Day of Sass and continue their work each year to make it happen. But, she said, it is truly a labor of love.

“We get so much more than we put into it,” she said.