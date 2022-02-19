A comforting presence: Boston terrier helping clients at Statesville law office

When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
After all, McCrary largely deals with divorce, child custody and other stressful situations.
However, McCrary has a secret weapon to help those folks through the stressful times in the form of a Boston terrier named Max.
“Everybody likes a dog,” McCrary said, and that’s certainly true about Max.
Whether it’s sitting on a client’s lap and being petted or just his presence in the room, McCrary said, it helps alleviate some of the stress and anxiety.
Becoming a calming presence didn’t seem in the cards for Max, at least at first, McCrary said.
He and his wife, Katie, brought Max home as a puppy to be a companion for them and their other dog. It was during the early days of COVID and Katie was able to work from home and be with Max a great deal of the time.
“He was always with Katie,” McCrary said. “He was not used to being alone.”
After Katie went back to working from the office, McCrary said, they noticed some behavior that might be a result of separation anxiety. He would urinate and was showing signs of being afraid of people other than Dustin and Katie.
A veterinarian suggested anti-anxiety medications for Max but McCrary said that was not an option. “I thought there’s no way I’m doing that,” he said.
Instead the McCrarys ended up contacting Highland Canine, a dog training facility in northern Iredell County. Max spent six weeks working with a trainer at Highland. “He was a new dog from day one,” McCrary said. “He is so obedient and he isn’t all over the place like he was.”
The trainer suggested Max might gain additional confidence by spending the day at the office with McCrary. He checked with the lawyers that he shares an office with, James Mallory and Pressley Mattox, and they were on board with the idea.
McCrary said Max also seems to be thrilled with coming to the office every day. “He absolutely loves it. He knows when it’s time to go to work,” he said. McCrary said he starts counting down the minutes until it’s time to leave, and Max is ready to go. “As soon as I go down the steps, he’s ready to go out the door,” he said.
And at the office, at 102 W. Broad St., he’s headed toward the door as McCrary gets out of the vehicle.
He said clients come into the office dreading the process of divorce and mediation but Max helps allay those fears.
McCrary said clients come into the office for divorce proceedings or mediation, which can last several hours, and Max is a comforting presence. Some people want to pet him and others like for him to sit in their laps and pet him. Either way, McCrary said, Max seems to know exactly what people need from him.
McCrary recounted one recent mediation session. A client came in nervous about the legal terms of the separation and emotional about the divorce in general. Max, he said, was a great help in calming her nerves by sitting on her lap and resting beside her for nearly eight hours.
McCrary said the client told him Max was the best part of the mediation and that she wouldn’t have made it through without being able to pet and cuddle him.
Max is such a hit that clients look for him. “They ask ‘where’s Max,’” he said.
McCrary said the natural conflict that comes with divorce and mediation is eased somewhat by the presence of Max. He said couples that come in disagreeing about nearly everything can usually agree on one thing — a desire to pet Max. “That gives them something in common, which helps get the discussion off on the right foot,” he said.
Max’s affinity for his calming presence is not due to any type of formal training. “He’s not a trained therapy dog,” McCrary said. But he seems to know what to do. “I’ve seen the effects with my clients,” he said. “It diffuses the situation and brings the drama down.”
Not only is McCrary utilizing his pup to help clients deal with the divorce process, he’s also written a book to help guide people through it. “Let’s face it, divorce is tough,” he said.
McCrary is publishing “A Better Divorce” and it will be on shelves later this spring. It can be downloaded via Amazon. The book, he said, is a guideline for divorce laws in North Carolina. “People can use it as a cursory overview of the process,” he said. “It tells people what to expect and what the process is like.”
While the book is intended to help people through the divorce process in a black-and-white manner, Max is there to provide hands-on comfort.
And his comforting nature isn’t just for the clients, McCrary said. The staff, including McCrary, enjoys having the little guy around. McCrary said seeing Max on his bed or in McCrary’s chair relieves some of the stress he and the members of the staff deal with in the office.
He’s also proven to be an extension of McCrary’s life outside the office during the day. “I take him out for walks and he meets new people every day,” he said.
But it’s in the office where Max really shines and makes a difference, McCrary said. “He’s happy to be here.”