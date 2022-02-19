A comforting presence: Boston terrier helping clients at Statesville law office

McCrary said clients come into the office for divorce proceedings or mediation, which can last several hours, and Max is a comforting presence. Some people want to pet him and others like for him to sit in their laps and pet him. Either way, McCrary said, Max seems to know exactly what people need from him.

McCrary recounted one recent mediation session. A client came in nervous about the legal terms of the separation and emotional about the divorce in general. Max, he said, was a great help in calming her nerves by sitting on her lap and resting beside her for nearly eight hours.

McCrary said the client told him Max was the best part of the mediation and that she wouldn’t have made it through without being able to pet and cuddle him.

Max is such a hit that clients look for him. “They ask ‘where’s Max,’” he said.

McCrary said the natural conflict that comes with divorce and mediation is eased somewhat by the presence of Max. He said couples that come in disagreeing about nearly everything can usually agree on one thing — a desire to pet Max. “That gives them something in common, which helps get the discussion off on the right foot,” he said.