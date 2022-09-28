'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility

Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters.

“How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new headquarters, a $20 million project located at the corner of U.S. 21 and West Wilson Avenue, and many were in attendance for the ceremonial flag raising and ribbon cutting.

“Today is a truly great day for Mooresville,” Mayor Miles Atkins said. “This facility marks the fulfillment of a need for our public safety officers and first responders to better serve our community.”

The new headquarters has been in the works for the better part of the last four years before being approved in December 2020. The 50,000-square-foot facility represents a large increase in operations space for the department. The communications, evidence and holding cell areas of the headquarters will see increases in allotted space in the new facility as well as a new building designated for K-9 units. “Today is a great day for our police department,” Campurciani said. “This building will give us a chance to grow — and our old building wasn’t even that old, so I think that just shows the amount of growth Mooresville has seen.”

One of the keys in the planning process for the new station was finding a more central location within Mooresville. With their new location, they believe they have done that.

“So much of the new construction is on the western side of Mooresville, so we needed to be able to get there easier,” Campurciani said. “All of those things were factors in us choosing this location.”

The new headquarters also has room to grow if needed as the town continues its rapid population boom.

One of the more welcomed side effects of the move to the new headquarters is a metaphorical clearing of the air for the whole department. In the days just before Campurciani was brought on as chief, the department had not only just gone through the tragic death of Officer Jordan Sheldon, they were also dealing with an investigation into toxicity in the workplace.

The new building gives the entire department a chance at a new outlook.

“Some bad stuff happened in that old building,” Campurciani said. “Cops are superstitious. There were some bad memories over there. Moving here comes at a great time for a fresh start.”

During the ceremony, Campurciani repeatedly thanked the Town of Mooresville’s Board of Commissioners for their commitment to the project and the police department as a whole.

“When I took this job, I was told that Mooresville was the best place to work,” Campurciani said. “That person was absolutely correct. Everything we do focuses on the community.

“These men and women here deserve this building,” he continued. “This is our sanctuary.”