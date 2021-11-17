A century of service: Statesville Kiwanis Club celebrates100th birthday and distributes $80K in fair proceeds

Mandi Howell of Matthew 25 Ministries talks about her organization.

For more than 100 years, the Statesville Kiwanis Club has been making a difference in the community, and Tuesday night was just a continuation of that service.

The club, which puts on the Iredell County Agricultural Fair, distributed some of the proceeds from the annual event to various organizations that provide everything from basics such as food to a nurturing environment to shelter to helping students further their educations.

The club handed out $60,000 to several organizations, having already distributed $20,000 previously.

The distribution of proceeds from the fair came on a night when the Kiwanis Club was recognized for its 100 years of existence in Statesville. Mayor Costi Kutteh came to the meeting at the civic center to present a proclamation honoring the club and its members.

The Kiwanis Club held its first meeting in Statesville on Oct. 1, 1921, and was chartered on Nov. 18, 1921.

While the proclamation was celebrated, presenting the checks to 10 groups was the real highlight.

“We did have a very successful fair and we are very pleased,” said Kiwanis member and fair manager Jim Head. After having to cancel the fair in 2020, Head said, it was nice to be able to give out checks once again.

