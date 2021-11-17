A century of service: Statesville Kiwanis Club celebrates100th birthday and distributes $80K in fair proceeds

For more than 100 years, the Statesville Kiwanis Club has been making a difference in the community, and Tuesday night was just a continuation of that service.
The club, which puts on the Iredell County Agricultural Fair, distributed some of the proceeds from the annual event to various organizations that provide everything from basics such as food to a nurturing environment to shelter to helping students further their educations.
The club handed out $60,000 to several organizations, having already distributed $20,000 previously.
The distribution of proceeds from the fair came on a night when the Kiwanis Club was recognized for its 100 years of existence in Statesville. Mayor Costi Kutteh came to the meeting at the civic center to present a proclamation honoring the club and its members.
The Kiwanis Club held its first meeting in Statesville on Oct. 1, 1921, and was chartered on Nov. 18, 1921.
While the proclamation was celebrated, presenting the checks to 10 groups was the real highlight.
“We did have a very successful fair and we are very pleased,” said Kiwanis member and fair manager Jim Head. After having to cancel the fair in 2020, Head said, it was nice to be able to give out checks once again.
Those receiving checks, ranging from $10,000 to $5,000, included: Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont; Fifth Street Ministries; Iredell Adult Day Services; Iredell Christian Ministries; Matthew 25 Ministries; Rainbow Kids/Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell; Salvation Army; Kiwanis Club of Statesville Scholarships; the Basic Law Enforcement/EMT program at Mitchell Community College and 4-H Clubs/Future Farmers of America.
Representatives of each of the organizations told club members about what their groups do in Iredell County.
Matthew 25, Salvation Army and Iredell Christian Ministries share similar missions and said they frequently work together to help out. “There is such a need,” said Joy Morrison, executive director of the Iredell Christian Mission, a food pantry based out of Statesville. “I am so proud there are all of these agencies working together.”
Majs. Joe Muré and Joann Muré from the Salvation Army and Mandi Howell, director of Matthew 25, accepted the checks. Joe Muré said he’s served approximately seven different communities across the country and the support from this area is unparalleled. “This is the exception,” he said.
Todd Carver, director of the BLET program at MCC, said the $5,000 will help provide scholarship monies for someone seeking to be either a law enforcement officer or EMT/paramedic.
Because agriculture is an integral part of the fair, it was fitting that a $10,000 check was presented to the 4-H/FFA program. “They really do a lot of work at the fair,” Head said.
NaKayla Griffin, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club, and Leigh Ann Darty and Mindy Rice of Rainbow Kids, told the club members about their organizations and how both are dedicated to helping children. Rainbow Kids, which works with children who have suffered the loss of a loved one, pairs with the Boys and Girls Club to help those children, Darty said.
Tammie Money, director of Iredell Adult Day Services, formerly the Elder Center, said this donation is particularly meaningful as COVID impacted some fundraisers as well as the ability of some clients to come to the facility.
Michelle Knapp and Amy Freeze from Fifth Street Ministries accepted the check and gave the club members an overview of the services provided, from a soup kitchen, to the Veterans Transitional House to My Sister’s House.
Chuck Gallyon, former Kiwanis president, said the distribution of $80,000, shows the club is still living up to its original mission of helping in the community. Despite the small number of club members, he said, they volunteer their time at the fair each year to make a difference in the community.