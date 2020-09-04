'A celebration of life': Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell remembers the 317 lives lost to overdoses in Iredell County since 2008

Three hundred and 17 friends. Three hundred and 17 family members. Three hundred and 17 lives lost to overdoses. Three hundred and 17 luminaries lit in a field to represent those lives lost since 2008 in Iredell County.

Those lives lost to medication or drug overdoses and an unknown number of other people who survived unreported cases were why the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County held a vigil Thursday night at Christ Church in Statesville. Jill McLelland, the coalition's director, said she hopes residents understand that struggles with addictions are something people in all walks of life deal with. The struggles can't be ignored while hoping they go away.

"It is a celebration of life for all the family and friends of those affected by overdose deaths," McLelland said. "We're bombarded by data and statistics, but we need to stop and think that each one of these lights represents an Iredell County resident who lost their life to an overdose.

"We hope people pause for a second and think about this from a different perspective: These family members — we have, mothers, fathers, children here tonight — that lost their parent, their son, their loved ones to an overdose."

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but rain caused it to be postponed until Thursday.

Early reports indicate overdoses are on the rise in Iredell County this year after starting to subside in 2018.