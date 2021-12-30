'A Boy's Boy': Talon Dyson remembered for his compassion, love of video games and bikes

“I love you and I am here,” were the words the Rev. Donnie Wise advised those at the funeral of Talon Scott Dyson to say to the boy’s grieving friends and family.

The loved ones of Talon gathered at First Baptist Church in Statesville on Thursday to mourn and remember the young man who died in a dirt bike accident on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clay Dyson, Talon’s uncle, spoke on behalf of the family and recounted his nephew’s love of anything with wheels that he could ride on. Dyson acknowledged that Talon’s love of riding led to his death, but also said God must “believe its worth the risk to let us be us,” as he spoke about his nephew.

Dyson said on behalf of the family, he appreciates the outpouring of support from the community as they deal with the tragedy, one that Wise said “reminds us we live in a broken world.”

Wise said Talon was a Christian and a respectful, kind, young man, full of youth and compassion for people of all ages. Clay Dyson called him a “boy’s boy” with his love of video games, bikes and ways he made him laugh.

The family encouraged that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.