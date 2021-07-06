84 Lumber hopes to continue building workforce in Statesville after opening up truss plant

Growth is ahead for the Charlotte metro area and 84 Lumber sees opportunity with the new construction projects taking place. But it didn’t need to build things from the ground up with their new truss plant in Statesville.
“With this new truss plant, we will now be able to fill the need for engineered and manufactured wood products across the Charlotte metropolitan area,” O’Neill, area manager for 84 Lumber Components, said in a news releases. “The facility will allow us to grow and strengthen our partnerships with new and existing customers.”
The 34,000 square foot plant is a week into its operations but it isn’t the first time the company has been done business on Taylorsville Road. Area Manager of 84 Lumber Components Rory O’Neill said it was a “no-brainer” for the company as it was able to quickly convert it from a no-longer open to store to a functioning truss plant. O’Neill said Statesville’s location along two major interstates also made the location ideal for the company.
According to the company’s news release, the new component plant primarily manufactures roof trusses and floor trusses. O’Neill said the plant can take orders from various contractors and quickly manufacture and have them delivered. He said the process from ordering to delivery typically takes between four to six weeks
The company said component plants like this are part of its plant to invest in new plants and upgrading others over the past five years as it expands its national footprint.
He said the company hopes to build up the size of its workforce at the plant as well. Currently, there are 15 employees but the company hopes to double that by the end of the year.
“In addition to investing in state-of-the-art equipment, we also separate ourselves from competition by investing in our people here at 84 Lumber,” said O’Neill. “The company’s extensive training program allows people, like myself, to grow from an entry-level position to being responsible for an entire store to managing an entire region. We are now hiring at our new Statesville plant, as well as in most of our stores across the country.”
O’Neill said the positions are entry-level, paying over $15 an hour, but said opportunities can grow from there.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL