84 Lumber hopes to continue building workforce in Statesville after opening up truss plant

Growth is ahead for the Charlotte metro area and 84 Lumber sees opportunity with the new construction projects taking place. But it didn’t need to build things from the ground up with their new truss plant in Statesville.

“With this new truss plant, we will now be able to fill the need for engineered and manufactured wood products across the Charlotte metropolitan area,” O’Neill, area manager for 84 Lumber Components, said in a news releases. “The facility will allow us to grow and strengthen our partnerships with new and existing customers.”

The 34,000 square foot plant is a week into its operations but it isn’t the first time the company has been done business on Taylorsville Road. Area Manager of 84 Lumber Components Rory O’Neill said it was a “no-brainer” for the company as it was able to quickly convert it from a no-longer open to store to a functioning truss plant. O’Neill said Statesville’s location along two major interstates also made the location ideal for the company.

According to the company’s news release, the new component plant primarily manufactures roof trusses and floor trusses. O’Neill said the plant can take orders from various contractors and quickly manufacture and have them delivered. He said the process from ordering to delivery typically takes between four to six weeks