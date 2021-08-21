8-22 birth annoucements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Joseph and Emmy Wilson of Statesville, a girl, Wrenley Kay Wilson, on Aug. 9.
To Kristaphor Mason and Kayla Anderson of Statesville, a boy, Emmett Dean Mason on Aug. 10.
To April and Hugo Salazar Lopez of Harmony a girl, Evelyn Marina Salazar Vargas, on Aug. 11.
To Luis and Diana Borges of Cornelius, a boy, Benjamin Emmanuel Borges, on Aug. 14.