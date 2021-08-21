 Skip to main content
8-22 birth annoucements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Joseph and Emmy Wilson of Statesville, a girl, Wrenley Kay Wilson, on Aug. 9.

To Kristaphor Mason and Kayla Anderson of Statesville, a boy, Emmett Dean Mason on Aug. 10.

To April and Hugo Salazar Lopez of Harmony a girl, Evelyn Marina Salazar Vargas, on Aug. 11.

To Luis and Diana Borges of Cornelius, a boy, Benjamin Emmanuel Borges, on Aug. 14.

