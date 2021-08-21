8-22 birth annoucements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Joseph and Emmy Wilson of Statesville, a girl, Wrenley Kay Wilson, on Aug. 9.

To Kristaphor Mason and Kayla Anderson of Statesville, a boy, Emmett Dean Mason on Aug. 10.

To April and Hugo Salazar Lopez of Harmony a girl, Evelyn Marina Salazar Vargas, on Aug. 11.

To Luis and Diana Borges of Cornelius, a boy, Benjamin Emmanuel Borges, on Aug. 14.