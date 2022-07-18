7v7 flag football event planned to raise money for A Servant's Heart for All People

A little flag football, a lot of goodwill and love. That’s the plan for Welcome to A Servants Heart For All People’s planned Co-Ed Flag Football Game at Statesville High School on July 23.

NFL player Breon Borders will serve as a team captain, as well as Antonie Glover and PJ Clyburn, as the seven-versus-seven games take place on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. It costs $5 for adults to get in, children 5-18 are $3, and children younger than 5 years old are free. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit A Servants Heart For All People.

It won’t just be football, as bouncy houses, face painting, music and food will be part of the day as well. There are a number of vendors are lined up to serve funnel cakes, wings, and plenty of other food while the flag-football takes place.

According to Servant’s Heart’s Facebook page, it serves the community by giving back to the community through outreach and services. Ayana Pass said the proceeds from the event will go toward funding for future outreach projects.