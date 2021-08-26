6th annual Stop the Violence Cookout set for Saturday at Harris Park

Geron White keeps the streets clean with his day job, but he wants to keep them safe as well.
As the sanitation worker prepares for the sixth annual Stop the Violence Cookout, White said he is doing so with a renewed energy to bring the city together and create a better community.
“Bringing the community together with fellowship and fun, and to bring awareness to the violence that continues to plague our communities,” White said. “That’s my motivation: To try to keep everyone safe.”
The cookout is free and begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harris Park, concluding at 6 p.m. Organizations from around the community will be there to help educate people on what they can do to make the community safer as well as inform people of the services and activities they offer as well.
Along with the food and fellowship, there will be bikes given away to children. He said tickets will be given as people arrive for the drawings for the bikes.
White said while fun and fellowship should bring people out to Harris Park, the serious nature of his and others’ concerns won’t be overlooked.
He said some of the violence the city has experienced recently, including the shooting death of Ah’Miyahh Howell, is something he hopes Statesville can come together as a community to address.
“That little girl’s death only amped us up even more to try to bring the community together, which is very crucial, especially for our youth,” White said. “The youngsters who are in that community, they shouldn’t have to live in a dangerous zone.”
White said along with his co-workers at the sanitation department and his group, Clean Street Production, different members of the community as well as organizations were pitching in as well.
While not an official city even, Mayor Costi Kutteh expressed his support for the event during the last city council meeting. Along with announcing the city would fund a number of renovations at Harris Park in the coming months, Kutteh presented a proclamation on the cookout to White. Kutteh credited White and other staff members with building up the event over the years.
