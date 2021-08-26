6th annual Stop the Violence Cookout set for Saturday at Harris Park

Geron White keeps the streets clean with his day job, but he wants to keep them safe as well.

As the sanitation worker prepares for the sixth annual Stop the Violence Cookout, White said he is doing so with a renewed energy to bring the city together and create a better community.

“Bringing the community together with fellowship and fun, and to bring awareness to the violence that continues to plague our communities,” White said. “That’s my motivation: To try to keep everyone safe.”

The cookout is free and begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harris Park, concluding at 6 p.m. Organizations from around the community will be there to help educate people on what they can do to make the community safer as well as inform people of the services and activities they offer as well.

Along with the food and fellowship, there will be bikes given away to children. He said tickets will be given as people arrive for the drawings for the bikes.

White said while fun and fellowship should bring people out to Harris Park, the serious nature of his and others’ concerns won’t be overlooked.