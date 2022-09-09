 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church

090922-srl-news-cruise-in-p1

The classic cars drew fans to Rocky Mount Church at a past cruise-in. This year’s cruise-in is set for Sept. 24.

 Photo used with permission

Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman.

The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1.

Last year’s show drew 200 vehicles. The cruise-in is open to cars of all makes, models and years.

Preregister at rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in to avoid the line and to receive a dash plaque upon arrival.

A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information on the day of the show as well.

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks also will be available.

Music from the 1950s through the ’80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in eight categories. Prize drawings for attendees will include Roval race tickets. Exhibiters will have the chance to win Panthers tickets, car detail and a wide screen television

For information, visit rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in, text organizer Karl Gerwitz at 704-634-9392 or email cars@rockymountchurch.com.

