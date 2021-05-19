600 Festival launches gaming competition and PRO-AM

CONCORD — On May 26, Carolina FinTech Hub’s Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp (YTAC) program will kick off Motor Mania, a brand-new event from the 600 Festival, the nonprofit organization behind the annual Circle K Speed Street festival.

The gaming tournament, presented by Circle K, invites high school seniors from Mecklenburg, Iredell and Cabarrus counties to compete against each other for a chance to win $2,000 in scholarship dollars ($1,000 to each winning team member), as well as an opportunity to compete against the pros.

The event, which will focus on Rocket League, can host up to 32 high school seniors. It will take place over five days, starting May 26. Over the first three days, the seniors will compete in 2v2 rounds leading up to the PRO-AM on Saturday, in which the final four teams will be paired with a professional Rocket League player for a 3v3 tourney. All of this leads to the Grand Finals, which will take place on Sunday.