5 steps to take today during Medicare open enrollment season

At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. The so-called Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, this is an opportunity for you to make adjustments to your plan that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

With health care a significant cost concern throughout retirement, it can make a difference if you are able to improve upon your current coverage. Here are five important steps to follow during open enrollment season.

1. Assess your existing coverageThink about the coverage you have today and whether you are satisfied with it. Pay attention to the premiums your plan will charge for 2022 (that should have been disclosed to you by the end of September). Keep in mind that costs for Medicare Part B and Part D prescription drug plans will increase as well next year. Know that you don’t have to settle for your existing plan, but you also want to carefully weigh your options before any changes are made.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Know what is