5 steps to help successfully navigate today’s housing market

3 — Consider all

of your optionsIt is easy to get your heart set on a particular community or neighborhood as you search out homes. If the supply is limited in your targeted areas, you may need to expand your horizons. Start by drafting a list of the priorities that help define your ideal home and setting. That can be helpful in reviewing available properties and narrowing down your choices. It can also open doors to other areas that you may discover actually meet your needs. Also be careful not to get too set on what may represent your “perfect” home. Flexibility is important in today’s market.

4 — Set a budget and

prepare to work with itA deciding factor in assessing the affordability of a home is to calculate the maximum monthly mortgage payment and property taxes that can fit into your budget. This will help you determine a realistic price range for your circumstances. It is becoming more common today to see home prices bid up beyond the asking price. To prepare for that possibility, you might want to lower your sights a bit to make sure homes you are pursuing stay within your budget, even if you have to offer more than the list price of the home.

5 — Be patient and persistentBuying a home in such a competitive marketplace is not likely to happen overnight. Once you feel prepared to become active, don’t be surprised if the process takes some time. In many markets, there are a fair number of potential buyers for quality homes. Sellers tend to have the upper hand right now. It may become frustrating at times, but persistence is necessary to find the right property and be in a position to present the winning offer. If buying a new home is a priority for you, stay committed to the idea and have faith that the right opportunity will come along at the right time.

Nic Gilliam is a Financial Advisor with Cordian Wealth™, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Statesville. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies. To contact him, you may call 704-872-8181. He is located at 642 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, NC 28625.