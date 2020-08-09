You have permission to edit this article.
5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes homes in Iredell, elsewhere
quake.jpg

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered around Sparta shook homes throughout parts of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina Sunday morning.

The quake, around 8:07 a.m., was felt from along the North Carolina/Virginia border to Greensboro and as far south as Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Numerous social media posts indicated people around Iredell felt the quake, which shook houses throughout the area.

