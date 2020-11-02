4th annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race planned Saturday

The fourth annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race is set for Saturday at the Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. There will be three race distances: 4 miles, 8 miles and 12 miles. All races start at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, located at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.
The registration fee is $15 for any distance. T-shirts are not included in the registration fee and are an additional $10. Race T-shirts are not guaranteed after Oct. 31. Registration and additional information is available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs.
All proceeds from these races will go to the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants are asked to bring a donation of dog and/or cat food for the local shelter.
The start and finish line of each 4-mile loop is at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building. Each loop travels up Grindstone Trail to the top. At this intersection, the loop continues straight across and down Prison Camp Trail to the bottom. The trail takes a sharp left and up Buzzard Trail to Hollow Rock Trail up to Grindstone Trail, turning right and back by the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, continuing on Grindstone to the paved Quarry Trail turning left around by the picnic shelter, turning right at Rascal Trail for a short distance, turning back right on Quarry Trail, then back left on Grindstone Trail to the finish at the multipurpose building. Each loop measures approximately 4 miles of hills, roots, rock, mud, asphalt and downhills. All turns will be marked.
Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be nonaggressive, and be up-to-date on rabies vaccination. Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack.
Special awards go to the top three overall males and females in each race. Masters awards will be presented to the first male and female over age 40 finishers in each race. All finishers will receive a custom finisher medal.
Race numbers and shirts may be picked up at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building (3645 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, N.C. 28636) on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Late registrations will also be accepted at that time. Race day registration will be available at the multipurpose building from 7-8 a.m.
For more information, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs, contact race director Rick French at rfrench@alexandercountync.gov, or call the park office at 828-632-1308.
