4th annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race planned Saturday

The fourth annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race is set for Saturday at the Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. There will be three race distances: 4 miles, 8 miles and 12 miles. All races start at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, located at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.

The registration fee is $15 for any distance. T-shirts are not included in the registration fee and are an additional $10. Race T-shirts are not guaranteed after Oct. 31. Registration and additional information is available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs .

The start and finish line of each 4-mile loop is at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building. Each loop travels up Grindstone Trail to the top. At this intersection, the loop continues straight across and down Prison Camp Trail to the bottom. The trail takes a sharp left and up Buzzard Trail to Hollow Rock Trail up to Grindstone Trail, turning right and back by the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building, continuing on Grindstone to the paved Quarry Trail turning left around by the picnic shelter, turning right at Rascal Trail for a short distance, turning back right on Quarry Trail, then back left on Grindstone Trail to the finish at the multipurpose building. Each loop measures approximately 4 miles of hills, roots, rock, mud, asphalt and downhills. All turns will be marked.