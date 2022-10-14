47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins

Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway.

The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.

According to the event’s press release, in 1974, a small balloon rally that would eventually become the Carolina BalloonFest began at Rhyne Aerodrome near Love Valley. The National Balloon Rally attracted pilots from across the country who filled the North Iredell skies with their colorful hot air balloons for many years. These annual balloon rallies were hosted by The Balloon Works, a local hot air balloon manufacturing company then owned by Tracy Barnes, an aviation pioneer and critical contributor to the sport of modern hot air ballooning.

Now, more than 40,000 people come to watch or take part in the festival each year.