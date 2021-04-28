 Skip to main content
4-H Birthday Cake Drive will benefit Iredell Christian Ministries
4-H Birthday Cake Drive will benefit Iredell Christian Ministries

Pink and Yellow Chocolate Cake 50th Birthday Invitation

Iredell County 4-H is hosting a Birthday Cake Drive benefiting Iredell Christian Ministries (ICM).

They are putting together birthday cake kits to help the community members celebrate their and their loved ones’ birthdays.

Iredell 4-H is in need of the following items to put together the kits:

Boxed cake mix

Frosting

Oil (canola or vegetable)

Disposable cake pans (9x13 or two 6 or 7-in round)

Birthday candles

You can give a whole set, or pick and choose individual items.

All donations are due to the Iredell County Cooperative Extension Office, 444 Bristol Drive, by May 28.

For more information about Iredell County 4-H, contact Taylor Jenkins, Iredell County 4-H Agent, at 704-873-0507 or taylor_jenkins@ncsu.edu.

