3v3 Tournament Madness set for next Saturday

No need to fill out a bracket for the 3v3 Tournament Madness next weekend, but kids ages 12-17 will chase their own one shining moment when the Statesville Recreation and Parks plays host.

“We wanted to make sure that they could have a really fun event, something to bring the community together, and that everyone could really get behind. It has been a hard couple of years and bringing people together and creating community around the next generation seems really important right now,” Drew Gehrken of recreation and parks said.

The tournament is set for March 26 at 9 a.m., but players and teams need to register by March 21.

The entry fee is $50 per team (no more than four players), while entry is $5 for spectators and free for children under 5 years old.

There will be two age brackets, 12-14 and 15-17. Rosters, waivers and proof of date of birth must be submitted by March 21.

Teams can register in person at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road, or register online at register.statesvillenc.net. For online registration, you must first call 704-878-3429 to have your online account activated.