 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3rd Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery to be held virtually
0 comments
top story

3rd Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery to be held virtually

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
WALK.jpg

Because recovery is too important to cancel, the 3rd Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery programming will be broadcast online throughout September which is National Recovery Month.

The event is designed to celebrate the hope and healing that comes with recovery from substance use and mental disorders.

Check the website (https://sites.google.com/view/iredellcountywalkforrecovery/ home) or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IREDELLWALKFORRECOVERY) throughout September to hear messages of support from many Iredell County leaders and experts.

The Walk for Recovery team is especially excited about the grand finale show, debuting Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. The program features powerful recovery stories and special guests, including Statesville Police Chief David Addison, Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Patti West, and Sandy Tabor-Gray, former chair of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI).

The ﬁnale’s entertainment also includes musical guests Rockie Lynne, Dane Page Brice Reese and Coite Gullion.

WAME's Billy Buck Blevins hosts each program.

The Iredell Walk for Recovery team also asks that you and your organization share each program throughout September on your Facebook pages and/or websites to ﬂood the message of recovery and available local assistance throughout Iredell County and beyond

The organization looks forward to being back with in person at the 4th Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery next September at ESC Park in Troutma.

Weekly programs (Hosted by Billy Buck Blevins):

Friday, Sept. 4 - Iredell Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeﬀ James with I-SS substance abuse coordinator Michelle Wigley

Focus: mental health 

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Troutman Mayor Teross Young with Jeﬀ Eads of Partners

Friday, Sept. 11 - Bryan Duncan, director of I-CARE

Focus: substance use                         

Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins with Jill McLelland, director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell

Friday, Sept.18 - United Way Executive Director Brett Eckerman with Megan Redford, Iredell County Health Department's public information oﬃcer

Focus: recovery

Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh with Pastor Brian King - Celebrate Recovery coordinator at Christ Church, Statesville

Tuesday Sept. 25 - NC Sen. Vickie Sawyer

Sponsors

Silver Level - Addiction Recovery Medical Services (ARMS), Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell, Fifth Street Ministries, Iredell Free News, Jodi Province Counseling, Partners Behavioral Health, Piedmont Healthcare, PQA, Southern Family Medicine, WAME

Bronze Level - Center For Emotional Health, Turning Point

More Information

Iredell Walk for Recovery (under Fifth Street Ministries 501c3)

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/iredellcountywalkforrecovery/home Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IREDELLWALKFORRECOVERY Executive Committee: Jerry Campbell (Partners), Brian King (Christ Church/Celebrate Recovery), Jill McLelland (Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell), Debbie Page (Iredell Free News, Jeﬀ Taylor (Piedmont Healthcare) and Patti West (Fifth Street Ministries).

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert