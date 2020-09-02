3rd Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery to be held virtually

Because recovery is too important to cancel, the 3rd Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery programming will be broadcast online throughout September which is National Recovery Month.
The event is designed to celebrate the hope and healing that comes with recovery from substance use and mental disorders.
Check the website (https://sites.google.com/view/iredellcountywalkforrecovery/ home) or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IREDELLWALKFORRECOVERY) throughout September to hear messages of support from many Iredell County leaders and experts.
The Walk for Recovery team is especially excited about the grand finale show, debuting Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. The program features powerful recovery stories and special guests, including Statesville Police Chief David Addison, Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Patti West, and Sandy Tabor-Gray, former chair of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI).
The ﬁnale’s entertainment also includes musical guests Rockie Lynne, Dane Page Brice Reese and Coite Gullion.
WAME's Billy Buck Blevins hosts each program.
The Iredell Walk for Recovery team also asks that you and your organization share each program throughout September on your Facebook pages and/or websites to ﬂood the message of recovery and available local assistance throughout Iredell County and beyond
The organization looks forward to being back with in person at the 4th Annual Iredell Walk for Recovery next September at ESC Park in Troutma.
Weekly programs (Hosted by Billy Buck Blevins):
Friday, Sept. 4 - Iredell Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeﬀ James with I-SS substance abuse coordinator Michelle Wigley
Focus: mental health
Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Troutman Mayor Teross Young with Jeﬀ Eads of Partners
Friday, Sept. 11 - Bryan Duncan, director of I-CARE
Focus: substance use
Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins with Jill McLelland, director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell
Friday, Sept.18 - United Way Executive Director Brett Eckerman with Megan Redford, Iredell County Health Department's public information oﬃcer
Focus: recovery
Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh with Pastor Brian King - Celebrate Recovery coordinator at Christ Church, Statesville
Tuesday Sept. 25 - NC Sen. Vickie Sawyer
Sponsors
Silver Level - Addiction Recovery Medical Services (ARMS), Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell, Fifth Street Ministries, Iredell Free News, Jodi Province Counseling, Partners Behavioral Health, Piedmont Healthcare, PQA, Southern Family Medicine, WAME
Bronze Level - Center For Emotional Health, Turning Point
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.