33rd Masonic Community Blood Drive comes at the right time for Red Cross

Whether the 33rd annual Masonic Community Blood Drives hit their goal of 350 pints of blood, those donations couldn’t come at a better time.

“The Masons have partnered with the Red Cross for the past 30 years during one of our critical need times. Winter is often when we see the demand for blood stay the same, but people donating declines,” Katherine Harrigan said. She is an account manager with the Red Cross.

The winter months, with the weather, increased illnesses, and busy schedules, are often when the Red Cross’ blood supply wanes. The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t help, either.

“Coming off all that and having a big blood drive to help resupply the blood is very important,” Harrigan said. “The partnership with the Masons started because they saw a need, and they felt that they could help meet that need.”

Led by the Statesville Masonic Lodge, lodges in the area came together at seven different donation sites with the goal of having 350 pints donated this year. As of Friday afternoon, they said they weren’t sure if they would meet that goal but that there had been a steady procession of donors at the Statesville Civic Center.