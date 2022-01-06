33rd Annual Masonic Community Blood Drive hopes to collect 350 pints

All across Iredell and surrounding counties, the American Red Cross and the Masonic community are teaming up for the 33rd year to hold their annual blood drive.

The event, which kicked off Thursday morning in downtown Mooresville, will span three counties and has a goal of receiving more than 350 units of blood Thursday and Friday.

“This is a very important event,” Tim Jones, on-site manager for the Masonic Lodge of Mooresville, said. “Blood supplies are at a 10-year low. The event has become even more critical because of that.”

The first donors were seated at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Charles Mack Center in Mooresville. According to the Red Cross, the goal set for Thursday’s drive was 40 units. As of 10:30 a.m. officials believed that they were well on their way to meeting that goal. The Red Cross has determined that every unit of blood can save up to three lives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s encouraging to see people come out the way that they have this morning,” Jones said. “We were worried because we didn’t have quite enough people to make appointments, but the amount of walk-ins we’ve had already have really boosted our numbers.”

On Friday, the event will spread throughout Iredell County.