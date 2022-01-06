 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
33rd Annual Masonic Community Blood Drive hopes to collect 350 pints
0 Comments
alert top story

33rd Annual Masonic Community Blood Drive hopes to collect 350 pints

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
010722-srl-news-blooddrive-p1

A Mooresville Masonic lodge member, who identified himself as Chuck, gives as thumbs up as he donates blood at the kickoff of the 33rd Masonic Community Blood Drive in Mooresville.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Record & Landmark

All across Iredell and surrounding counties, the American Red Cross and the Masonic community are teaming up for the 33rd year to hold their annual blood drive.

The event, which kicked off Thursday morning in downtown Mooresville, will span three counties and has a goal of receiving more than 350 units of blood Thursday and Friday.

“This is a very important event,” Tim Jones, on-site manager for the Masonic Lodge of Mooresville, said. “Blood supplies are at a 10-year low. The event has become even more critical because of that.”

The first donors were seated at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Charles Mack Center in Mooresville. According to the Red Cross, the goal set for Thursday’s drive was 40 units. As of 10:30 a.m. officials believed that they were well on their way to meeting that goal. The Red Cross has determined that every unit of blood can save up to three lives.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s encouraging to see people come out the way that they have this morning,” Jones said. “We were worried because we didn’t have quite enough people to make appointments, but the amount of walk-ins we’ve had already have really boosted our numbers.”

On Friday, the event will spread throughout Iredell County.

The Mooresville Masonic Lodge will host a second blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at the Charles Mack Center.

The Statesville Masonic Lodge will host an all-day blood drive, lasting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Statesville Civic Center, and the North Iredell Masonic Lodge will host a drive 1-6 p.m. at the Snow Creek Lodge on Dobson Farm Road.

For information about the 33rd Masonic Blood Drive, visit https://www.facebook.com/33rdMasonicDistrict29thannualbloodrive/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert