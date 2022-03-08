$30 scratch-off pays off for Statesville woman, resulting in $1M prize in NC lottery

Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Wyatt bought the lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Fast Phil’s on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

When Wyatt arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March 2021. Wyatt became the 25th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.