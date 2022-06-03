23 local nonprofits receive $171,175 in grant funds

The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $171,715 in grants to 23 local nonprofits.

The grants will support projects and programs that address learning loss, veterans affairs, workforce development and more in Iredell County.

Grants from this cycle include $11,611 to the Statesville Family YMCA to support YMCA Bridge Academy, a summer and after-school program that provides tutoring to students; $7,778 to Purple Heart Homes to build wheelchair-accessible ramps for Iredell County veterans; and $7,500 to Mooresville Area Christian Mission for Drive to Thrive, a program that assists individuals with transportation needs so they can attain or maintain employment.

“We serve many families that struggle with transportation, which makes keeping a job difficult,” Amy LaCount, executive director of Mooresville Area Christian Mission, said. “This grant will allow us to address that barrier. I can’t tell you how much of an impact this will make in their lives. The stress these families face can be overwhelming and having reliable transportation will lift a huge weight off their shoulders.”

The foundation is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas. The grants were awarded by the Iredell County Community Foundation’s local board of advisers as part of an annual grantmaking program. The foundation has invested more than $2.5 million in projects and programs that support Iredell County residents since 1998.

“The foundation worked diligently in making this year’s awards,” Costi Kutteh, chair of its board of advisers, said. “I believe we have distributed grants to our most diverse group of recipients in foundation history. It is a great privilege to serve with this super group of staff and local volunteers.”

The other 2022 grants recipients are:

$21,667 to Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to support after-school and summer programs for Iredell County youth.

$1,444 to Bright Blessings LKN to provide age-appropriate books to Iredell County children.

$5,439 for Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to provide financial support to families of Iredell County children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

$7,143 to Children’s Hope Alliance to continue to provide outpatient therapy services for Iredell County children and families.

$5,500 to the city of Statesville to support community education and training programs.

$3,357 to Classroom Central to provide school supplies to students and teachers in the Iredell-Statesville School District.

$13,125 to Fifth Street Ministries to support the Community Kitchen Training Program, which provides job training for employment in commercial kitchens.

$2,630 to Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont to provide financial assistance to Iredell County girls to participate in the running program.

$6,389 for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region to help support the critical home repair program in Statesville.

$10,375 to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for Rainbow Kidz, a grief counseling and education program for children ages 5 to 18.

$12,143 to I-CARE Inc. to offer workforce development opportunities in high-demand careers to Iredell County adults.

$4,780 to the Iredell County Crosby Scholars Community Partnership to support the Inner CIRCLE Leadership Mini-Camp program, which provides opportunities for students to experience and practice leadership.

$2,780 to Iredell Friends of the Library to support the self-guided Storywalk program at the Bentley Community Center.

$7,857 to Mooresville Soup Kitchen to help expand Fundamentals of Food Service, a program that provides hands-on culinary workforce development training.

$6,071 to Pharos Parenting to support the Parent Aide program, which provides free, in-home parent education and training to at-risk families.

$7,876 to Power Cross to help purchase a scoreboard for the campus football field in Statesville.

$1,500 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to provide a one-week stay for an Iredell County family seeking Charlotte-area medical treatment for their child.

$12,250 to Speak Life and Live to support the GEMS and GENTS camps and workshops, which focus on literacy, math, and fostering healthy habits.

$10,000 to Veterans Bridge Home to coordinate care for Iredell County veterans including health care, employment, housing, education and social capital, among other needs.

$2,500 to Victory Miracle Center to support Victory Camp, a summer program designed to help students reach their grade-level on their math and reading skills.

For information about the Iredell County Community Foundation, visit iredellcounty-cf.org.