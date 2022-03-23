2045 Land Development Plan contentious subject for Statesville City Council

The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at Monday’s city council meeting in Statesville.

While the plan isn’t a strict policy, it is meant to serve as a guideline for how the city will use land in the coming years.

City Planning Director Sherry Ashley said the process had been delayed in approval as areas such as the Interstate 77 corridor, Interstate 40, areas near the airport, and industrial zones needed further study. Leigh Anne King, director at Clarion Associates, the company that helped the city develop the plan, said the company improved the city’s plan after listening to the public.

Still, the use of industrial zones by Martin Marietta around Highway 115, Wilkesboro Highway, has been a particular source of contention, as well as how the city handled development in South Statesville.

“There is language in there that will cripple my ward, and parts of Ward 3,” Councilman Frederick Foster said.

He said that without a base of retail and other goods and services, developing multi-family housing would be difficult with how the plan was written. King said adjustments could be made to the wording to allow more flexibility and also stated that the business and amenities listed in the wording presented wouldn’t be required for a multi-family development to be built. In the end, it was decided to strike the portion that could give the impression the commercial development would be needed, and Ashley pointed out not all of Ward 3 would be under the “Neighborhood 2” designation that caused concern.

The public hearing then opened with James Pressly voicing his concerns with the development plan. This wasn’t a surprise, as a campaign led by the Pressly Group had accused the city of bowing down to Martin Marietta and other businesses. Pressly is running for a seat on the Statesville City Council.

He also mentioned Foster’s concern with the wording, questioning the city’s plans as South Statesville didn’t have access to the commercial centers that the Neighborhood 2 designation mentions.

“That the plan services special interest and political insiders over the needs of our citizens is another tragedy,” Pressly said.

He said that Mayor Costi Kutteh owned land in a number of the strategic focus areas and that the plan had been kept a secret. Kutteh interrupted Pressly and said some of those concerns had been addressed, but Pressly fired back and said despite repeated requests to Ashley and the planning department for a copy of the plan, he never received it.

Pressly also said despite the executive director of the Iredell Home Builders Association being listed as interviewed by Clarion as a stakeholder, Daniel Greene was not contacted. He said others weren’t contacted, either.

“It’s a sad day in our Statesville city hall when our citizens realize we as taxpayers spend $160,000 on a corrupted land plan, and we ask the city council to reject it,” Pressly said in closing.

David Stamey, of Stamey Cattle, said he previously had spoken to the planning department about his concerns and was more complimentary.

After the public hearing, the council expressed more concerns.

Councilman John Staford brought up his concerns with the amount of residentially zoned areas, as he felt it was more enticing to businesses to have it zoned commercial than to have to change it later if business interest comes in. He also hoped to see other areas changed near neighborhoods to avoid having industrial use nearby. Ashley said zoning it with more flexibility was done to respond to market changes and would put the responsibility on planning staff to make sure it was used properly.

Councilman Steve Johnson expressed similar concerns with areas around the airport and interstates, noting that after his time on the county commission, he has seen cities fail to plan properly for development from nearby metropolitan areas. He said while residential areas are needed, ultimately, commercial and residential uses pay the bills. He said it was important to plan now.

“Community after community didn’t get ahead of urban sprawl, then all the folks moved in there,” Johnson said, noting the difficulty of rezoning high-population areas. “If you don’t get ahead of it, your city in the future is going to be populated by people who consume here but produce somewhere else. What that leaves is that the people that already live here are going to have retail jobs and service jobs. Not going to have enough industrial or commercial property for them to have a good-paying wage.”

Councilwoman Doris Allison commented that it was important to find the balance between residential and business interests as housing is currently an issue, saying growth and development go hand-in-hand.

The council has until July 1 to approve a new development plan.

Other items on the agenda

The city approved a request from Richard Angino with Third Wave Housing to proceed with right-of-way abandonment for the extension of Solstice Drive to Wolf Creek Lane and the stub street to vacant property to the north. The motion passed unanimously.

The city council was considering approving the second reading of an ordinance to demolish the dwelling at 522 Stockton St. as unfit for human occupancy. Ashley said the owners had cleaned the property as requested. Kutteh said while the goal is to restore the property, a timeline was needed to make sure improvements were made in a timely manner. The new owners of the property, Matthew and Emily Rand, said they hoped to have all improvements done in nine months, but to have several exterior improvements done in early summer. The second reading was delayed until July with the understanding that there would be improvements to the property by then.

The city held three public hearings, with the first reading approvals of annexations of properties on U.S. 21/Turnersburg Highway and Houpe Road, Northside Drive between Meachum Road and N.C. 115/Wilkesboro Highway, and on James Farm Road at Parcel Drive. All three were approved unanimously.

Consent agenda

Along with the acceptance of minutes from a special meeting on March 7, the council approved an increase in the budget line items for Jet A fuel by $400,000 and AVGAS fuel by $50,000 in the airport operating budget. Kutteh said this was a good sign as the airport sold more jet fuel than it had expected.

Another item approved was a motion for the city to apply for $11 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funds. The city said the project would be funded 95% from federal funds, with the city and county splitting the 5% local share.

It also approved an amendment to the Statesville City Code, regarding parking violations and fines, to clarify that the penalty of $30 is applied to all offenses.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

