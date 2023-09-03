The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.

And while she might usually prefer to be behind the scenes, Iredell County Extension Director Nancy Keith found herself with the scissors in her hand as she was given the honor.

“I had no idea I was going to cut the ribbon. They sure have much prettier princesses and queens to cut the ribbon than me,” said Keith, alluding to a number of pageant queens that were part of the pomp and circumstance. “It is an honor for the agriculture fair, because agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Iredell County, and we like to promote that and put the exhibits out there for some of the things going on in the county.”

She said her and the staff worked all week, even up to 5 p.m. as the gates were opened to the fair ahead of the ribbon-cutting.

About the fair

General admission is $5, and children younger than 6 get in free.

Gates open Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. On all other nights gates open at 5 p.m. Gates close every night at 11 p.m. On Sept. 7, children in kindergarten through 12th grade and veterans get in free, as well as those ages 60 and older for Thursday’s Senior Citizens Night.

The fair is sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club and proceeds are distributed as scholarships for local students.

B&K Carnival Company operates the rides on the midway, and for those looking to ride, it is $20 per person for wristbands for unlimited rides, but individual ride tickets are also available.

In addition to the rides, one of the features at the fair will be the Space Adventures Thrill Show each night.

Mini outlaw racing gets underway Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Go-cart racing will happen Monday at 7 p.m. The demolition derby will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

The livestock portion of the fair will be Sept. 5 and 8. The cattle show is at 7 p.m. on Sunday and the beef cattle show is at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and the dairy show is at 7 p.m. Sept. 8. The sheep and goat show is Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

A special needs dairy show will be held Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

The proceeds from the annual fair are distributed to local students for scholarships. The club gave out $17,000 in scholarships this year.

The fairgrounds are at 630 N. Main St., Troutman.