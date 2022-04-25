2022 Teen mentor series to be held at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program has announced the May programs for the Empowering YOUth free mentor speaker series for young people.

The informative speaker series will take place monthly throughout 2022 at Heartstrings' campus at Barium Springs. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of topics for young people ages 15 to 21. The topics include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, and health and wellness.

May will feature employment topics from 4-5 p.m. each Monday at the Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

The programs are:

May 1 — Applying and interviewing for a job: Learn how to build a resume and to prepare and interview for jobs. Guest speaker: Kelly Smith, corporate communications manager at Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

May 9 — Trade skills classes for teens: Learn about free trades classes for teens and how to get specific trades certification. Guest speaker: Jim Law, trades instructor at Teen Fuzion Center in Mooresville.

May 16 — Culinary and audio production opportunities: Learn about free teen programs that Aspire offers in culinary arts (including free culinary certifications) and music and audio production (skills such as creating podcasts and voice-overs). Guest speaker: Kim Castano, Aspire executive director.

May 23 — Field of nursing: Learn about opportunities in nursing including types of jobs, how to apply and interview for then, teen job opportunities in the field before graduation, and options to fund nursing school (including employer payment of secondary education). Guest speaker: Shannon Sears, health administrator at The Garden of Taylor Glen.

This event is free. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Refreshments will be served.