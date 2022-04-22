2022 Iredell Garden Fair offers education and gardening items for sale

The Iredell Garden Fair is scheduled for April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell Extension Center. More than 40 vendors will be offering a large variety of plants for sale, garden equipment and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, yard art and more.

If you are interested in improving your gardening knowledge, the fair includes educational opportunities. Doug Carrigan, owner of Carrigan Farms, will present “Eating Out of The Dirt/Garden Twelve Months Out of the Year” at 10 a.m. Melinda Roberts, Iredell horticulture extension agent, will present “Incorporating a Three-Season Cut Flower Garden into Your Landscape” at 11:30 a.m. Extension Master Gardener volunteers will provide mini sessions in the demo garden. Bring your plant questions to discuss with these experts.

There will be fun activities for children, music by The Fiddle Group — Studio3, door prizes, and food for sale. You can purchase tickets to win a garden-themed raffle basket. Proceeds support gardening education for the community.

The event, organized by the Extension Master Gardener volunteers, is free and open to the public. The Iredell Cooperative Extension Center is located at 444 Bristol Drive. For more information, visit https://iredellgardenfair.weebly.com/, email iredellgardenfair@gmail.com, or call 704-873-0507.