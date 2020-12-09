2020 Program of Handel's Messiah to be broadcast

Professional musicians from the community and surrounding areas are joining to present the 2020 program of Handel’s Messiah on 92.9 WAME radio and streamed on YouTube.com on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
“With the present COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for everyone’s safety, we invite you to listen, tap your toe and even sing along as part of the chorus from the safety and warmth of your cozy living rooms,” director Melody Beaty said. The program will be available online at fpcstaatesville.org to follow the text and soloists.
The presentation features Kelly Hutchinson and Stephanie Sendlewski, sopranos; Kelley Mitchell, Sarah Rogers, and Kathleen Smith, altos; John Fowler and Leslie Overcash, tenors; and Eric Loftin and Oliver Worthington, basses.
“These professional musicians came together in one four-hour rehearsal to sing and record the Christmas portion of Messiah,” according to Beaty.
Support Local Journalism
Dr. Joby Bell accompanied the singers on the organ with Rachel Palmer and Lillian Beaty, violin; Stephanie Sendlewsky, viola; Terri Paterson, cello, and Livia Palmer, piano.
Jerry Keys managed the videoing of the performance and Chris Mitchell was the sound engineer. The recording will be available during eat Advent and Christmastide.
Beaty added, “we are thankful to be able to continue the tradition of sharing this music with you, reminding you that we can find joy and community even at a distance.”
Orders for the $15 DVDs may be placed by contacting the First Presbyterian Church office at 704-873-7224.
Donations funding the presentation are accepted at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting Street, Statesville, NC 28677 or on the church website fpcstatesville.org.
For further information, call the church office at 704-873-7224
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.