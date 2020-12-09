2020 Program of Handel's Messiah to be broadcast

Professional musicians from the community and surrounding areas are joining to present the 2020 program of Handel’s Messiah on 92.9 WAME radio and streamed on YouTube.com on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

“With the present COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for everyone’s safety, we invite you to listen, tap your toe and even sing along as part of the chorus from the safety and warmth of your cozy living rooms,” director Melody Beaty said. The program will be available online at fpcstaatesville.org to follow the text and soloists.

The presentation features Kelly Hutchinson and Stephanie Sendlewski, sopranos; Kelley Mitchell, Sarah Rogers, and Kathleen Smith, altos; John Fowler and Leslie Overcash, tenors; and Eric Loftin and Oliver Worthington, basses.

“These professional musicians came together in one four-hour rehearsal to sing and record the Christmas portion of Messiah,” according to Beaty.

Dr. Joby Bell accompanied the singers on the organ with Rachel Palmer and Lillian Beaty, violin; Stephanie Sendlewsky, viola; Terri Paterson, cello, and Livia Palmer, piano.

Jerry Keys managed the videoing of the performance and Chris Mitchell was the sound engineer. The recording will be available during eat Advent and Christmastide.