200-year-old Ebenezer Academy is in trouble; Iredell County Historical Society to host fundraiser

Iredell County’s oldest school is in trouble.

The 200-year-old Ebenezer School building near Bethany Church on the Turnersburg Highway needs immediate repairs. The roof especially needs replacing. Other than fire nothing can damage a wood structure as quickly as water and a leaky roof has ruined many a historic building. The Ebenezer Academy is the oldest school building in Iredell County and in 2022 is celebrating its bicentennial.

This Saturday, the Iredell County Historical Society will host a special fundraising cookout at Bethany Presbyterian Church in celebration of the Ebenezer Academy’s 200th anniversary. The society will be serving Caribbean Chicken and Johnny Cake starting at 10 a.m.

Rather than setting a set price for a plate the society is just asking that all those attending simply donate. Food will be served as long as there are visitors coming in.

Ebenezer Academy is located near Bethany Presbyterian Church on land owned by the church at 114 Bethany Road off U.S. 21. In 1980, Ebenezer Academy, Bethany Presbyterian Church and the church cemetery were placed on the National Registry of Historic Places through the State Archives of North Carolina and the National Park Service. A report on the sites was submitted by Laura A.W. Phillips, a consultant for Survey and Planning with Archives and History in Raleigh on Feb. 4, 1980.

The report described the 19th century Iredell school: “Built in 1823, the school is a one-story, 3 x 2-bay structure measuring approximately 20’ x 30’. It is constructed of hand hewn, half-dovetail logs and is set on short field stone foundation piers. The 9/6 sash windows have single-leaf batten shutters with iron strap hinges. The gable roof is covered with wooden shingles and the two exterior end chimneys are replacements. In earlier years at least one long side of the structure was covered with weatherboards. The interior has one room with two large fireplaces with simple molded surrounds. The walls and ceilings are covered with flush sheathing.”

Ebenezer, Bethany Presbyterian Church and the Bethany cemetery were all placed on the National Registry on Dec. 8, 1980. The academy exists today to celebrate its bicentennial thanks to previous preservation efforts over the past 200 years. In Alvin Howard’s will dated July 2, 1845, he leaves “To Trustees of Ebenezer Academy $25 for books.” At least part of the money is believed to have been used to provide weatherboarding for the building. Descendants of the Rev. James Hall, the first pastor at Bethany, have been active along with the church itself in conducting preservation work on the building in 1913, 1945, 1968 and 1988.

The story of the academy begins with the founding of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in 1775. The early settlers of the area now known as Statesville were for the most part Scotch-Irish (Scots-Irish). The Scotch-Irish term is used in the United States to describe descendants of Ulster Protestants who emigrated to the English colonies during the 18th and 19th centuries. They use the term Ulster Scots in Great Britain to describe those we call Scotch-Irish. We call them Scotch-Irish here because they were originally living in the Scottish Lowlands and Northern English before they migrated to Ireland and then on to America.

Between 1710 and 1775, more than 200,000 people emigrated to the original 13 American colonies from Ulster. Ulster is a province in Northern Ireland that includes the city of Belfast. The people we refer to as Scotch-Irish were primarily a Calvinist branch of Ulster Protestants which includes Presbyterians. These Presbyterians for the most part came into the port at Philadelphia and then migrated down the Great Wagon Road through Virginia into Carolina. Once in the Carolina colony they crossed the Yadkin River at Shallow Ford and either settled nearby or moved west.

The area we call Statesville was originally called the Fourth Creek Settlement and was for the most part a Presbyterian settlement. The Fourth Creek Presbyterian Church in Statesville was started ca. 1753 as did the Fourth Creek Cemetery. As more settlers came in and took up land people began living further and further from the Fourth Creek meeting house. In 1773 William Sharpe, an attorney and surveyor and member of the church, draws the Fourth Creek Congregational Map which is now on display in the Iredell County Public Library Local History Department.

Sharpe draws the map to show the Presbytery where the members of the congregation lived and how far they were having to travel to attend church. The map locates settlers within an 11-mile radius in each direction from the Meeting House. In 1775 two new Presbyterian churches are mothered into existence made up of members from Fourth Creek. These two new churches are Bethany, created north of Fourth Creek, and Concord created to the west. Ministering all three churches in the beginning is the Rev. James Hall, a graduate of Nassau Hall (now Princeton University).

The building of the original Bethany Church takes place in 1777 on land donated by two brothers, Hugh M. Hall and W. Davidson Hall (today’s Bethany was built in 1855). In 1790, the Rev. Hall resigned from Fourth Creek and Concord to minister full-time at Bethany and perform missionary work (he goes as far as the Mississippi). It was a Presbyterian custom during this period to start a school near the church.

The Rev. James Hall starts Clio’s Nursery of Arts and Sciences near Snow Creek and the Yadkin River ca. 1774. Clio’s last until 1787 and then Hall starts the Academy of Sciences on land near his home at Bethany. Poor health forces Hall to retire in 1816 and he dies in 1826 and is buried in the Bethany cemetery. Both Clio and the academy operate as tutoring type schools where the students were taught advanced subjects such as Latin.

By 1822 the Academy of Sciences is gone and a new school called the Ebenezer Academy is founded near Bethany Church and the church cemetery. On Jan. 3, 1823, The Star, and North Carolina State Gazette out of Raleigh uses the entire front page to give a report titled, “CAPTIONS OF LAWS, Enacted by the Legislature of North Carolina, at its session in 1822.” Under the section titled, “PRIVATE ACTS”, it lists “3. To establish Ebenezer Academy, in the county of Iredell, and to incorporate the Trustees thereof.”

On Dec. 9, 1823, the Western Carolinian (Salisbury) printed a letter sent for publication by WM. A. Hall in Nov. 1823. “This institution was incorporated during the session of the General Assembly in 1822. It is now open to all who wish either to pursue a course of liberal education or study English Grammar and Geography. All branches of education required for admission into college will be taught. We are happy in stating to the public that a new and commodious Academy will be completed in a few days. . . This academy is in a rural situation, six miles from Statesville, so that students will be measurably free from temptation to vice. It is convenient to church, where there is preaching statedly. Boarding can be had anywhere in the vicinity. Tuition will be twenty dollars.”

Ebenezer Academy in the beginning is basically a private prep school. Parents sent their sons there to prepare them to go on to college by giving them what for that time would have been a high school education. Students were expected to board in homes within walking distance of the school and attend Bethany Church. While some local Iredell boys went to Ebenezer others came from across the state and even out of state.

Dr. Philip Fletcher Laugenour (1852-1916) wrote about the Ebenezer Academy in the July 30, 1914 issue of The Sentinel and said that a school was operated about 1820 at Bethany by the Rev. William A. Hall and that this developed into Ebenezer Academy which was incorporated by the N.C. State Legislature in November 1822. Laugenour describes Ebenezer in 1914 as “a large log building, weather boarded and ceiled with two large rooms and a chimney at each end.”

In 1856 the school master at Ebenezer, Hugh Roddy Hall, dies and afterward Ebenezer’s becomes a subscription school under principal J. Alexander Crawford. A subscription school in the mid-1800s usually taught the lower primary grades and operated on the fee it received from each students’ parents. The parents only paid for the days their children actually attended class.

Ebenezer remains a subscription school until the 1890s when it is used by the newly created Iredell Graded School system until around 1903. Another school is then built that combines the Duffey’s and Bethany township schools. This new county grade school also goes under the name of Ebenezer. In 1976, Mrs. Virginia Evans of Statesville loaned the State Archives of N.C. the “Ebenezer Academy Record 1822-1856” and it was copied onto microfilm and accessioned on Aug. 23, 1976. Her husband James Adams was a descendent of James Hall whose family helped found the Ebenezer Academy.

The earliest written records of Bethany have been lost. The Rev. Stephen Frontis, who served as pastor from 1828 to 1836, compiled the early history of the church and recorded it in the front of the Session Book. The Iredell County Public Library has on microfilm the “Bethany Presbyterian Church Abstract of Session Book: 1829-1872”.

In November of 1962 a documentary film was made as part of the sesquicentennial celebration of the Presbyterian Synod of N.C. The Protestant Radio & Television Center out of Atlanta came to Ebenezer and filmed scenes that showed students in early 1820s period dress along with their schoolmaster, William Alexander Hall. Dr. Joseph Carter, executive secretary of the Mitchell College Foundation, was chairman of the committee planning the event. Virginia Evans served as script writer for the Ebenezer scenes. We are hoping to find a copy of this film. If anyone knows the location of a copy of this film please contact me at jreese@co.iredell.nc.us or 704-878-3090 ext. 3093. Bethany Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the year 2025.

There were many speakers at the Ebenezer centennial on April 15, 1922, but the words Dr. James K. Hall spoke to close his remarks were the ones that seemed to stay with me. “I am proud to meet with my old neighbors to pay homage to the character of those from whom all of us are descended. In all the world there is to me no other place so dear as old Bethany, and there are no other people for whom I have the same tender affections as for you — my own people.”