20 years later: Memories still fresh for former Statesville officer who was at Ground Zero

The passage of 20 years hasn’t quelled the memories for Steve Cantara.
Cantara, a former Statesville police officer, lost a good friend when one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed and he spent days digging through the rubble of the downed buildings looking for survivors, remains and personal items.
“I spent five days at the site,” he said recently.
Cantara was an emergency medical technician living in New Jersey on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He was trying to squeeze in an extra hour of sleep before his 10 a.m. shift started. “My wife is waking me up and telling me I need to see what’s happening,” he said on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
Stunned, Cantara met up with his EMT partner and headed into New York. They made a stop on the way in, a stop that likely saved their lives, he said. “We went to go and get the ambulance ready but we only had a quarter of a tank of gas,” Cantara said. They stopped to refuel. “The first tower collapsed when we were on the turnpike,” he said.
Twenty years later, Cantara said, the memories are still fresh, as is the survivor’s guilt he feels after losing so many first responders when the two towers collapsed. One of those was his friend, a Port Authority police officer who used to be his partner. “I wondered if he’d ever been found,” he said. His friend’s body was found several days into the search.
The anniversary of Sept. 11 each year, Cantara said, brings back many of the painful experiences, the digging through the rubble, hearing the constant chirping of the PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) alarms worn by first responders and looking at the photos of those missing that hung on fences at the victim’s assistance center. He remembers the extreme heat from the remnants of the twin towers. “I could feel the heat through my boots,” he said.
“I spend every year trying to avoid the coverage,” he said.
Today, he said, he’ll observe the anniversary the same way he does every year. “I’ll stay alone. It’s nothing to celebrate,” he said.
It’s still painful to talk about, Cantara said. He said he doesn’t talk much about his experiences on that day. He said he has talked somewhat to his children, three of whom were too young to know what happened that day. “They know I lost a friend and they know I responded,” he said.
He said he took about seven photos that day but hasn’t looked at them.
Cantara said he doesn’t need photos to remind him of what he witnessed that morning.
In the years since Sept. 11, Cantara said, he made a vow to be the person others can count on, and he believes he’s accomplished that. “I tried to be a good cop and help people,” he said.
Now, months after his patrol vehicle was hit while he was parked along the emergency strip. Cantara said the vehicle that hit his vehicle was traveling 85 mph. He said he’s still recovering from his injuries, but said his fellow CMPD officers have been at his side, taking him to doctor’s appointments and offering help wherever they can. “They’ve been really good to me,” he said.
Despite his injuries, Cantara said, he’s glad it was him that was in that patrol vehicle. “I’m glad it was not one of my other cops and I’m glad he hit me instead of hurting someone else,” he said.
Cantara said being that guy who helps others has always been his ambition and that was solidified on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I want to be that guy, the one you look for when you’re in trouble,” he said. “I want to be everywhere to help.”