20 years later: Memories still fresh for former Statesville officer who was at Ground Zero

The anniversary of Sept. 11 each year, Cantara said, brings back many of the painful experiences, the digging through the rubble, hearing the constant chirping of the PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) alarms worn by first responders and looking at the photos of those missing that hung on fences at the victim’s assistance center. He remembers the extreme heat from the remnants of the twin towers. “I could feel the heat through my boots,” he said.

“I spend every year trying to avoid the coverage,” he said.

Today, he said, he’ll observe the anniversary the same way he does every year. “I’ll stay alone. It’s nothing to celebrate,” he said.

It’s still painful to talk about, Cantara said. He said he doesn’t talk much about his experiences on that day. He said he has talked somewhat to his children, three of whom were too young to know what happened that day. “They know I lost a friend and they know I responded,” he said.

He said he took about seven photos that day but hasn’t looked at them.

Cantara said he doesn’t need photos to remind him of what he witnessed that morning.