20 YEARS LATER: Dale Earnhardt Sr. remembered with flowers
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Catawba County that claimed the life of a second driver.
- Updated
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 4-10.
Since it began its adoption program recently, several dogs have found new homes through the Rescue Ranch Adoption Program, including a litter …
The Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department were held in contempt of court on Tuesday after failing to return nearly $17,000…
- Updated
A Third Creek Elementary School student was shot by a pellet gun while on a bus on the way to school, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
Words were exchanged between a Statesville resident and a city council member early in Monday's meeting over the new location of Fire Station 1.
After 10 years of seeking a development deal from the City of Statesville for the Vance Hotel, Stephen Barker of the Rainier Group LLC said he…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. For more information regarding specific plo…
The city of Statesville will vote to check out of the Vance Hotel on Monday, but not without a plan for the future of the downtown Statesville…
Gordon “Gord” Englund received a memorable present to celebrate his 97th birthday Thursday.