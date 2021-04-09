2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Statesville

A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Desmond Hayes was transported to Davis Regional Medical Center where he died, the Statesville Police Department reported.

The SPD said Desmond was struck by a vehicle driven by Yvonne Corpening.

Corpening was operating a 2010 Ford Taurus, traveling south on Fifth Street.

The accident is being investigated by the SPD's Traffic Unit.

The news release issued Friday by the SPD indicated they respected the parents' wishes to delay issuing information about Desmond's death.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Statesville Police Department are with the family of Desmond Hayes," the release stated.