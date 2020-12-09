$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Mooresville convenience store

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Iredell County.

The winner bought the ticket at Fast Phil’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. The win was the second time in two weeks that a ticket in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing. Friday’s jackpot climbs to $276 million as an annuity prize, or $211.8 million cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.