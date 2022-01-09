1922 — A century ago: It was in all the papers

As is true for every year when viewed in hindsight, 1922, a century ago, was a year that was significant in many respects. After doing some research, I found a few events I felt were important or, at least, entertaining. One very important event, not included here, will be the subject of next week’s column.

I sincerely hope that 2022 is a better year for us all, constant readers, than was 2021.

Science, medicine and technology

Insulin was used for the first time to treat diabetes in humans. A 14-year-old Canadian boy is the first recipient.

The U.S. Navy commissioned its first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley (CV-1), converted from the collier (coal ship) USS Jupiter. The Langley was named in honor of American aviation pioneer Samuel P. Langley (1834-1906).

The first of 122 people died during the building of the Hoover Dam.

Guglielmo Marconi (1874-1937), who created a practical radio wave-based wireless telegraph, began regular radio broadcasts.

The first audiometer was invented to measure hearing loss.