1922 — A century ago: It was in all the papers

As is true for every year when viewed in hindsight, 1922, a century ago, was a year that was significant in many respects. After doing some research, I found a few events I felt were important or, at least, entertaining. One very important event, not included here, will be the subject of next week’s column.
Science, medicine and technology
Insulin was used for the first time to treat diabetes in humans. A 14-year-old Canadian boy is the first recipient.
The U.S. Navy commissioned its first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley (CV-1), converted from the collier (coal ship) USS Jupiter. The Langley was named in honor of American aviation pioneer Samuel P. Langley (1834-1906).
The first of 122 people died during the building of the Hoover Dam.
Guglielmo Marconi (1874-1937), who created a practical radio wave-based wireless telegraph, began regular radio broadcasts.
The first audiometer was invented to measure hearing loss.
The first electric blender was invented in 1922. Milkshake anyone?
The practical convertible automobile was introduced by Ben P. Ellerbeck.
Vitamins E and D were discovered.
The radial arm saw was developed in 1922; woodworkers all over the world now have them. Be careful!
The first aerial crossing of the South Atlantic Ocean (South America to Africa) was made by two Portuguese aviators.
U.S. Army pilot Lt. Jimmy Doolittle set the record for flying across the United States from Pablo Beach, Florida, to Rockwell Field, California, in 21 hours, 19 minutes.
Literature
The first issue of “The Reader’s Digest” was published.
“Better Homes and Gardens” began publication.
American author F. Scott Fitzgerald coined the term “The Jazz Age.”
James Joyce’s controversial long novel, “Ulysses,” was first published in its entirety in Paris. One thousand copies were initially printed.
T.S. Eliot’s poem, “The Waste Land,” was published. It is regarded as one of the most important poems of the 20th century.
American politics
The 19th Amendment, women’s suffrage, was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Lincoln Memorial was officially dedicated. Abraham Lincoln’s son, Robert Todd Lincoln, was a guest at the ceremony.
President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House. In June, Mr. Harding made the first Presidential speech on the radio. Note: Mr. Harding was perhaps the most “presidential-looking” chief executive the U.S. has ever had.
Rebecca Latimer Felton (1835-1930), 87, a Georgian, became the first female United States senator, but only for one day.
International news
The Irish Civil War, between the Irish Nationalists and the Irish Republicans, began.
Mohandas K. “Mahatma” Gandhi was sentenced to six years imprisonment for civil disobedience against British authority.
After 622 years since its founding, the Ottoman Empire ended.
Egypt became an independent country.
Joseph Stalin was appointed general secretary of the Russian Communist Party by an ailing Vladimir Lenin. Also, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was formed.
Adolf Hitler began an eight month prison sentence for his part in the so-called “Beerhall Putsch,” a failed coup d’etat, in Munich.
Italian fascists, under Benito Mussolini, marched on Rome in October. Mussolini became “Il Duce,” the leader of Italy.
The Imperial Japanese Navy experimented with dropping torpedoes from aircraft in Tokyo Bay.
Sports
George Herman “Babe” Ruth Jr. signed a contract with the New York Yankees in March for $52,000 a year. Previously, Ruth had been a member of the Boston Red Sox.
In May, the construction of Yankee Stadium, sometimes called, “The House That Ruth Built,” began.
Swimmer — and later actor — Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984) broke the one-minute barrier for the 100-meter freestyle swimming record. Weissmuller eventually starred in 12 “Tarzan” movies, beginning with 1932’s “Tarzan the Ape Man.”
A new sport, water skiing, was created by Ralph Samuelson (1903-1977) and first tried out on Lake Pepin, Minnesota.
Entertainment
The first technicolor film was shown to New York theater audiences.
The silent horror motion picture, “Nosferatu,” premiered in Berlin. It was an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, “Dracula,” and is regarded as the first vampire film.
Filmmaker Hal Roach released the first of the “Our Gang” comedies, later renamed “The Little Rascals” for television.
Sharpshooter Annie Oakley, “Little Sure Shot,” set a women’s record by breaking 100 clay targets in a row in April.
The South’s first radio station, WSB, began broadcasting from Atlanta on March 15. Some say its call letters, WSB, stand for “Welcome South, Brother.”
Radio station WBT-AM begins broadcasting in Charlotte on March 18.
