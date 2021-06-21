16 nonprofits receive foundation grants

The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $138,700 in grants to 16 local nonprofits.
The grants will support projects and programs that address community recovery efforts ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic aid to literacy for children ages 5 to 18 to veterans affairs to workforce development in the county.
Grants from this cycle include $16,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to support after-school and summer programs for county youth; $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries for Heroes House, a transitional housing program that supports veterans experiencing homelessness; and $12,000 to I-CARE Inc. to provide workforce development opportunities for county adults.
The grants were awarded by the foundation’s local board of advisers as part of an annual grant making program. The foundation has invested more than $2 million in projects and programs that support county residents since 1998.
“Once again, the Iredell County Community Foundation is fortunate to be able to make significant grants to a broad variety of deserving organizations throughout the county,” Costi Kutteh, chair of the board of advisers, said. “The important work our nonprofits perform daily continues to amaze me.”
The foundation’s other 2021 grant awards are:
$1,500 to Bright Blessings LKN to provide age-appropriate books to county children.
$11,000 to CareNet Counseling of the Central Piedmont Region to provide mental health services to county residents.
$6,500 to Children’s Hope Alliance to support the Transitional Living Program, which assists youths ages 18 to 21 as they leave the foster care system.
$6,500 to FeedNC for Fundamentals of Food Service, a program that provides hands-on workforce development training for unemployed and underemployed individuals.
$12,500 to G4G Ministries to support its community feeding events, which provide healthy meals to residents across the county.
$10,000 to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for Rainbow Kidz, a grief counseling and education program for children ages 5 to 18.
$3,000 to Iredell County Partnership for Young Children to support the Reach Out and Read early literacy program.
$6,000 to Iredell Friends of the Library to create specialized sensory kits for patrons with sensory processing issues.
$3,500 to the North Carolina Symphony to support the Adopt-A-School program in the Iredell-Statesville School System.
$15,000 to the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council to provide transportation services for county veterans and their families.
$10,000 to Purple Heart Homes to provide housing to a veteran experiencing homelessness through the Tiny Home project.
$1,200 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to provide a one-week stay for an Iredell County family seeking Charlotte-area medical treatment for their child.
$14,000 to Speak Life and Live to support the Mission Im-Possible: Exploring My Future Summer Camp, which focuses on literacy, math education and fostering healthy habits.
The foundation was established in 1989 as a permanent endowment and benefits a range of charitable purposes. As an affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation for the Carolinas, the Iredell County Community Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving and strengthens the community.
The foundation’s 2021 board of advisors also includes Doug McCracken, vice chair; David R. Green, immediate past chair; and Daniel Chambers, Marian S. Clark, James D. Hogan, William M. Jones Jr., Freddie Morrison, John C. Schaefer, Rhyne Scott and Peggy Willhide.
For information about the foundation, visit iredellcounty-cf.org.