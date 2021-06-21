16 nonprofits receive foundation grants

The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $138,700 in grants to 16 local nonprofits.

The grants will support projects and programs that address community recovery efforts ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic aid to literacy for children ages 5 to 18 to veterans affairs to workforce development in the county.

Grants from this cycle include $16,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to support after-school and summer programs for county youth; $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries for Heroes House, a transitional housing program that supports veterans experiencing homelessness; and $12,000 to I-CARE Inc. to provide workforce development opportunities for county adults.

The grants were awarded by the foundation’s local board of advisers as part of an annual grant making program. The foundation has invested more than $2 million in projects and programs that support county residents since 1998.

“Once again, the Iredell County Community Foundation is fortunate to be able to make significant grants to a broad variety of deserving organizations throughout the county,” Costi Kutteh, chair of the board of advisers, said. “The important work our nonprofits perform daily continues to amaze me.”

The foundation’s other 2021 grant awards are: