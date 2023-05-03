If you walk, run, and ride, in the 13th annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run, you’re not just raising money for a good cause, but also playing a role as the namesake’s family gathers to remember their loved one each year.

“We have been doing it for 13 years. Timmy got to be there the very first year and we love it so much,” Jodi Belcher said. “It’s such an important event to my family because it does keep his memory alive. This was something that he was passionate about, giving back to his community.”

It was Timmy’s idea more than a decade ago as he fought against a relatively rare type of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma, which affects the body’s muscles and surrounding tissue. Although he had dealt with the disease for a third of his life, it didn’t stop the 15-year-old from finding a way to give back to others as the event raises money for the Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Program.

“He came to us with the idea, and we were super impressed by that, but for (Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County) to keep doing it for 13 years and it just gets bigger and better and stronger, is just such a blessing to my family,” Jodi Belcher said. “Because all of our family is involved on that weekend and it’s just a time for us to have a memorial for him every year.”

Jodi Belcher said the event is a time for the family to gather with those that were on the journey with Timmy and remember everyone and the different roles they played in that process. She said it was impossible to thank all of those big and small that help with the Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run each year, but that it is appreciated as it continues to fund the same program that provided Timmy’s siblings with counseling in their time of grief.

“We just cannot thank them enough and we’re not able to get around to everybody and say thank you or send out a thank you note to everybody, but every individual has their own special place for us,” Jodi Belcher said.

On Saturday at the Statesville YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, walkers, runners and riders can help support families like the Belchers as the event is organized by Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Whether with families or through the school systems in Iredell County, Rainbow Kidz provides counseling for children in the aftermath of traumatic events like the loss of a family member, classmate, or loved one. It has summer camps, holiday events, and other programs to help children navigate those issues.

And like the Belchers, the event can serve as a time to honor runners’ and riders’ own loved ones.

“Something that makes our event really special is we have a place on the running bibs where you can write in who you’re running in honor of or in memory of. So, we have groups that come out that will run all together, in memory of somebody or in honor of somebody,” Director of Development at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County Mindy Rice said. “It can be therapeutic for these kids to do something that they can be proud of and they can say that they did it in memory of their loved one.”

For those looking to take part in the 13th annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run at the Statesville YMCA, there is information on the event’s Facebook page and a link to sign up ahead of time for the free fun run or register and pay $25 for the 5K and 10K runs or $35 for the 35- and 60-mile rides.

Race packets can be picked up on Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church across the street from the YMCA. On Saturday, packets can be picked up from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., and same-day registration is $35.

The welcome and national anthem starts at 7:45 a.m. while cyclists depart at 8 a.m., followed by runners at 8:15 a.m. The fun run begins at 10 a.m. and medals for runners are given out at 10:15 a.m.