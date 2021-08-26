130 years later, the Bostian Bridge train wreck hasn't been forgotten

The train was headed to Asheville before it crashed into the creek below the bridge, smashing the train cars and killing many on board, including some who drowned after surviving the initial crash.

Because the first hospital in Statesville wouldn’t be built until 1899, the 30 survivors were taken into local homes, where doctors came to attend to them. The dead were taken to the Farmers’ Tobacco Warehouse that was on Meeting Street. The church bells, as well as the city’s courthouse bell, would ring until sometime after 6 a.m. according to Hill, once daylight came and all of the casualties from the derailment had been brought to town.

The injuries from the wreck included A.L. Sink, of Lexington. His extensive injuries had him being treated in town for nearly two months after the wreck according to The Landmark.