10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic raises money for Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont

“Do you love me?” was a question often asked by the late David Barringer as an icebreaker, and judging from those who came out to support the L. Gordon Iron & Metal Co‘s 10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic, the answer is yes.

Dozens of golfers gathered at the Statesville Country Club on Thursday to swing their clubs and raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont. For Barringer’s family, that was a testament to the type of person he was.

“He really had a passion for this tournament,” Judy Hager, Barringer’s sister, said. “He put a lot of work and effort into it, gathering all the people he knew and met, pulling the strings together, and with the Gordons, they were just like family. It truly is like a family event.”

“We appreciate the Gordon’s for naming the tournament in his honor,” said Cynthia Hall, who also is Barringer’s sister. “They know the kind of person he was, “

The tournament’s organizers said they have raised more than $250,000 in the last decade for the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont.

Barringer was a key organizer for the event for years before his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and his death in February 2020. He was 56.

While Barringer died, the tournament’s mission continues with it being named in his honor beginning last year.

“I honestly, instantly teared up. It was overwhelming. My dad would have been over the moon,” Brittney Williams said when she found out about the name change last year. “He poured his heart and soul into this tournament. He never kept a cent for himself; it was all for the boys and the girls and the kids. To know we’re going to continue this tradition, I know we’re doing him proud.”

Williams said when the tournament began her father was still golfing in it, but as the years went by, he put all his energy and efforts into its organization. She said while sometimes he came off a little rigid at times, he always had a heart of gold with efforts like this as well as for his own family.

“He was the proudest pawpaw in the whole world; that’s the thing I hate the most, is that she doesn’t get to see her grow up,” Williams said before telling how her father doted over his granddaughter. “He had so many layers of himself that people didn’t get to see. ... He had the biggest heart of anybody I know.”

As far as the golf, Shannon Lyndon, Chad Huffman, Trent Scruggs and Joseph Helmick were the winners with a score of 50, followed by the foursome of Paul Carpenter, Tom Wilson Sr., Dennis Long and Chris Lowman with a 52.