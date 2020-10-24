102520-srl-news-restaurants

 Skip to main content
Restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 11-17.

1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Hwy., Harmony, 98.50/A

Best Little Pizza In…, 653 N. Main St., Troutman, 93.50/A

Bojangles #437, 1612 East Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, 97.50/A

Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Hwy., Mooresville, 92/A

Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 99.50/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 96.50/A

Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, 96/A

Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Boulevard, Statesville, 96/A

Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Dr., Mooresville, 96.50/A

K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 92/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 100/A

Marco’s Pizza, 631 Brawley School Rd., Unit 400, Mooresville, 97/A

MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Rd., Suite B, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 96.50/A

Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A East Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Wendy’s 21, 361 West Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

