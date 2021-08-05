080621-srl-news-churchbriefs

Siloam AME Zion plans homecoming, revival services
Siloam African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church will host its 139th homecoming and revival at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Darian L. Potts, pastor of Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church in Catawba, South Carolina, will be the homecoming preacher.
The church’s two-night revival will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The preacher Tuesday will be the Rev. Henry V. Steele, pastor of Stewards Chapel AME Zion Church in Winston-Salem.
Thursday will be young people’s night with Brother Nicolas Lackey of Shiloh AME Zion Church in Statesville as the guest speaker.
The church is at 859 Tomlin Mill Road. The Rev. Robin D. Williams is the pastor.
For information, call Williams at 704-928-5522.
Inside Out event planned at Troutman First UMC
Troutman First United Methodist Church, 204 Mills Ave., will hold a community event, Inside Out, at the playground from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11.
Pizza from Pie in the Sky of Mooresville will be served, and the event will feature a magician from Salisbury and a singer from Denver. Antique cars also will be on display.
Admission is free.