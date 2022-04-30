Local Realtors come together to renovate Children's Hope Alliance facility

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the crew that was tasked with renovating the King House on the campus of the Barium Springs Children’s Hope Alliance arrived ready for a day of work upfitting the building to be the new home of the on-site counseling office.

This wasn’t any average group of construction workers, however. The team assigned with completing the renovation in just a single day’s work was a group of volunteer Realtors, donating their time to help better the lives of the children that call Barium Springs home.

“It’s amazing to see people come together and work hard for a cause like this,” Sally Myrick said. “It’s heartwarming to see the Realtor community step up to the plate and help out with a project like this.”

More than two dozen volunteers from local real estate offices participated in the renovation project on Friday as a part of Realtors Care Day. The event, which is a national event put on by the Canopy Housing Foundation, was started in 2009 and has already served a handful organizations in Iredell County to date, including the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, now FeedNC, and the Serenity House of Mooresville.

The Children’s Hope Alliance campus in Troutman was selected as one of three local projects this year.

“We were looking for a special project in this area,” Myrick said. “This was a perfect project for these realtors to do.”

Myrick, a project captain for the Canopy Housing Foundation, served as the head of operations for the project, helping the Realtors develop a plan to be able to accomplish the entire scope of the project, from tearing out and repairing walls and replacing light fixtures to painting walls and ceilings.

“We had many meetings with Sally and the rest of the crew to lay out the scope,” Colleen Thorn said. “When we got here this morning, we already had a really good idea of what we would be doing and everyone jumped right on it.”

Thorn, an Allen Tate real estate agent from Cornelius, served as the site captain for the project. According to Thorn, well over the needed 25 people volunteers signed up to be a part of the project.

“We never have a shortage for volunteers,” she said. “The kids here deserve something better and we hope that we can give them a fresh feeling along with the care they receive here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.