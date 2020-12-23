Local landscaping company offering to pick up Christmas trees for charitable cause

Once Christmas has come and gone, many families are left with a tree in their living rooms that, while it has served its purpose as a symbol of the holiday, is rapidly drying out and becoming a hazard.

That’s where Boggs Landscaping comes in. After seeing success last year, the company decided to bring back its pickup service for Christmas trees with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

“We saw that some of our customers didn’t have a way to dispose of their Christmas trees,” Justin Boggs, co-owner of Boggs Landscaping, said. “We saw this as a way to give back to the community.”

The service will begin the day after Christmas and run through the month of January, costing $25, a large portion of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Helping the children out around Christmas time is something that we are passionate about,” Boggs said. “It’s certainly a worthy cause.”

Last year, Boggs Landscaping, which is run by Justin and his brother, James Boggs, picked up and disposed of more 70 Christmas trees and they’re hoping for a bigger operation this year.

They will be offering their pickup service to all Iredell County residents.

For more information on Boggs Landscaping’s Christmas Tree Pickup for Charity, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/boggslandscaping.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.