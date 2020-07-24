Local groups team up with Dairy Alliance to donate surplus milk

TROUTMAN — There was no crying over spilled milk at the Iredell County Fairgrounds on Friday as the Borden Dairy, the Dairy Alliance, and the NC Cooperative Extension teamed up to hand out around 4,000 gallons of milk to the public on Friday.

Volunteers, including several from Horizon Church, loaded up people's cars, trucks, and vans with as much milk as they wanted.

"We know there are several people out there now trying to find help, so if we can help out, that's the best," Elizabeth Moretz of the Dairy Alliance said.

Borden supplied the milk after receiving federal funds to get milk out to those who wanted and needed the milk. The NC Cooperative Extension helped line up the site for distribution and then the volunteers came to hand out the milk. Borden and other milk companies across the country also supplied dairy products to food pantries and other charitable organizations.

"It's a collaboration," Iredell County Cooperative Extension agent Nancy Keith said.

Like so many stories today, the coronavirus played a role. After schools and restaurants shut down or scaled back earlier this year, it created a surplus of milk. In April, there were headlines of dairy famers pouring out milk because they had no place to sell it. However, with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Borden purchased the milk from famers and distributed it to the public through events like this, what was once going to waste is now put in the hands of people.

In this case, milk wasn't a bad choice as farmers, distributors, and the public benefit.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.