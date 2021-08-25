Local companies honored at NCDOL awards banquet

After canceling its awards banquet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor invited recipients of its safety awards for 2021 to Statesville for a lunch in their honor, hosted by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce.

“What you all have accomplished when it comes to workplace safety, and the total commitment on behalf of your organizations, is something we can all be proud of,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “There is a direct correspondence to organizations like yours that make a commitment to workplace safety and reduce injury and days away from work rates.”

Dobson, who assumed office in February, visited with the workers from the area who were in attendance and acted as the keynote speaker for the event. He commended all of the organizations that received awards for not only their commitment to workplace safety, but also their ability to adapt their policies to keep workers safe during the pandemic.

“This is the first time that every individual in North Carolina is dealing with the same personal problems with COVID-19,” he said. “You all met that challenge and addressed those problems head on.”

