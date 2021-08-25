Local companies honored at NCDOL awards banquet

After canceling its awards banquet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor invited recipients of its safety awards for 2021 to Statesville for a lunch in their honor, hosted by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce.
“What you all have accomplished when it comes to workplace safety, and the total commitment on behalf of your organizations, is something we can all be proud of,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “There is a direct correspondence to organizations like yours that make a commitment to workplace safety and reduce injury and days away from work rates.”
Dobson, who assumed office in February, visited with the workers from the area who were in attendance and acted as the keynote speaker for the event. He commended all of the organizations that received awards for not only their commitment to workplace safety, but also their ability to adapt their policies to keep workers safe during the pandemic.
“This is the first time that every individual in North Carolina is dealing with the same personal problems with COVID-19,” he said. “You all met that challenge and addressed those problems head on.”
Companies from Iredell County and the surrounding area were presented with awards for their commitment to workplace safety. The most decorated of them was Engineered Sintered Components Co., based in Troutman, which received the Gold Award for the 14th year in a row.
To be awarded the Gold Award, a company must have days-away-from-work, job-transfer and restriction rates at least 50% below the industry average.
Also receiving Gold Awards were American Roller Bearing Co., a company based in Hickory with a facility near the Iredell County line in Hiddenite. It received six awards among various facilities and departments. Argos USA also had multiple plants, including one in Statesville, win Gold Awards. 3A Composites, which has facilities in Davidson and Taylorsville, also won a Gold Award.
A couple of local government agencies also won a Gold Award. The Statesville Housing Authority received the honor for the second year in a row, and the town of Mooresville’s administration office received the Gold Award for the fifth consecutive year.
The Labor Department also gives out a Silver Award, which honors companies that rate at least 50% below the industry average in days away from work. G.L. Wilson Building Co. of Statesville received a Silver Award, while the town of Mooresville received a pair of them, one for the police department and another for the recreation department.