Representatives from all across Iredell County, and even some from Mecklenburg County, met on Wednesday morning as a part of a planned series of summits to further bring the region together in regard to any planned transportation projects.

It was the commission’s first official meeting since 2018 and saw representatives from the towns of Mooresville, Davidson and Troutman, along with the City of Statesville, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and members from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) come together in an effort to better lay out the area’s future development.

“At the regional level, having a meeting like this is huge,” Mooresville Commissioner Lisa Qualls said. “It’s very important that all of our neighbors know what each other are doing. Bringing everyone back together is really important to move forward.”

Qualls, who is the mayor pro tem, is the chair of the Lake Norman Transportation Commission and the vice chair of the CRTPO, helped organize the commission’s first meeting in five years to help get some of the new members of other local boards onto the same page as those, like Qualls, that have been part of the process for a while.

“What you’re going to learn today is that it’s a process,” Qualls said in her opening remarks. “We all have real projects that we want to do, but we have to work together to get those done.”

In the first of three planned meetings, members from the CRTPO and Centralina Regional Council spoke to those in attendance about the “nuts and bolts” of transportation and land use when it comes to projects that are being planned.

“I call it the spider web effect. If you pull on the web, or add something to your town’s infrastructure, here, it’s going to have an effect everywhere else,” Qualls said. “So to get everyone together to create that kind of awareness is huge.”

As it is currently laid out, each subsequent meeting, following the first on Wednesday, is set to dive a little deeper into the inner workings of regionwide planning.

“Everyone’s mind is always spinning on the projects that their specific area needs to get done,” Qualls said. “We’re doing these to help make sure that everyone is on the same page while they get those things done.”

Any further Lake Norman Transportation Commission meetings do not currently have a date set for them to take place.