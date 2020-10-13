JUSTICE FOR HERO: Mooresville community seeks 'monster' that tortured, killed cat

WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of injuries.

When Hero showed up for his standard feeding time in the afternoon of Sept. 9 with some of the fur missing from his tail, the group of volunteers near Bellingham Park in Mooresville didn’t think much of it.

Maybe someone was trying to help him by removing matted fur or he got into a fight with another animal. Hero was a feral cat, after all, those things could happen.

But when he showed up again two days later, the group of volunteers knew they were dealing with something completely different and far worse.

“It never crossed my mind that a human could do that,” Jodi Collins, one of the volunteers, said. “(We) took him to the animal hospital to see if there was anything that could be done to save him, but at that point, it was too late.

“That’s when we found out it was evil, torture that had been done to him.”

Hero, an 8-year-old black and brown longhair cat, was euthanized on the afternoon of Sept. 11 after the doctors deemed his quality of life would suffer too much if they attempted to repair all the damage done to him.