Joleen Beckham named MCC 2020 Presidents Award winner

Mitchell Community College recently announced the 2020 Presidents Award winner, Joleen Ann Beckham.
After earning her GED –studying from home while caring for her baby boy–Beckham chose to continue her studies at Mitchell. Shortly after her first year, Beckham was selected as one of 10 Mitchell Student Ambassadors. Ambassadors are selected through a rigorous process that considers their communication skills, team-building abilities and leadership potential. As a Student Ambassador, Beckham’s tireless service has helped Mitchell and other community-based organization accomplish their goals.
In addition to being a Student Ambassador, Beckham organized Mitchell’s first team to participate in the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, raising $500 for suicide prevention. Beckham is the founding member of Woman2Woman – Mitchell’s woman’s professional development and support group, and a member of Mitchell’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.
Off campus, Beckham is active in her community, volunteering with Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the 4-H Club in Taylorsville. She is a member of the Alexander County Friends of the Library and is the editor of the Alexander County Library's newsletter. Beckham serves on the Parent Teacher Organization at Stony Point Elementary School and serves as a Vacation Bible School instructor each summer.
A nominator wrote of Beckham, “Joleen's scholarship, service, positive attitude, thirst for excellence, and eagerness to achieve makes her an asset to the college and her community.”
Beckham graduated with her Associate of Arts degree in May 2020, maintaining a 3.93 grade point average while juggling her studies, extracurricular activities, and being a single parent. She has been accepted to Lenoir-Rhyne University and began taking classes in the summer 2020 semester. Beckham has an ultimate goal of becoming a psychiatrist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!